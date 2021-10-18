The OnePlus Watch is a weird product. Despite some excellent build quality, it's all but ruined by crappy proprietary software that manages to fall short in nearly every way. Nevertheless, OnePlus truly believes in its first-gen fitness smartwatch, making some genuinely titanic efforts in a bit to get people to buy one. The company previously released a Cyberpunk 2077-branded model in partnership with CD Projekt Red, and its latest announcement comes from a new team-up with none other than the boy who lived.

The latest limited edition OnePlus Watch promises to bring buyers a little closer to Hogwarts, with a unique embossed leather band that compliments the bronze-colored frame. It's not just changing the hardware, either — four new watch faces pair perfectly with each of the wizarding houses: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. With a custom-made box meant to resemble Platform 9 3/4, this is truly the perfect wearable for any die-hard Harry Potter fan. Assuming, of course, that you can ignore the fact that this is still a OnePlus Watch.

This release is the third limited-edition wearable from OnePlus we've seen hit the market. In addition to the previously mentioned Cyberpunk 2077 model, a special "cobalt" edition with sapphire glass and a new type of alloy hit virtual shelves shortly after launch. Neither did much to solve the faults of the original, beyond dressing it up in a pretty-looking costume. This model will likely follow suit, but it might serve as a neat gift for the Potterhead in your life.

As for availability, it's going up for sale in India for ₹16,999 (around $225) — a bit of a markup over the regular OnePlus Watch. Early access sales start Wednesday at 12:00 PM IST. There's no word on a potential release in other markets at the moment, but if a wider launch does follow suit, you can expect to pay a premium markup for all of that wizarding style.

