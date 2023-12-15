If you're a fan of sci-fi movies and TV shows like me, you probably also geek out when you see "futuristic" tech being shown off on screen. Depending on your point of view, that same excitement spills over into the real world as well. For me, and many others like me, seeing devices that resemble what I see in these types of productions gets my bank account into trouble. Even after being in this industry for nearly four and a half years, I still crave that new new. But something you may not be aware of is that folks like us are the minority in this scenario.

The vast majority of the people in my personal life aren't nearly as interested in cutting-edge technology. In fact, many legitimately get nervous about getting a new device or even updating the software on what they already have. Whether it is the latest and greatest Android smartphone, a top Android wearable, or even a new TV, a lot of folks get anxious about "dealing with" learning something new. There is a balancing act between these two sides of technology, and many of our favorite gadget manufacturers know this and utilize it to their advantage.

It's brand new but old at the same time

Tech fans are rarely happy to see an announcement for something new that looks just like what was released previously. Generally, there will be slight changes in the design, but the overall aesthetic is the same. Then, after getting disappointed by the lack of innovation in the hardware of the device, things like, "If it's not broke, don't fix it," "The design is a refinement of the brand's design language," and similar phrases are said. You know what? None of the things are wrong, even if it doesn't get your engine running as a gadget nerd.

When we look to the other side of the fence at those who'd prefer not to have to get any new electronics (ever), those individuals will more than likely be smiling when we're frowning. When I talk about announcements for different types of devices to those whom I know, they will often express how glad they are that it hasn't changed much. Because when it comes time they're "forced" to get something like a new phone, they crave familiarity for what they don't fully understand. But don't we all?

The stress over something new in tech isn't isolated to the hardware, though. It's been spoken about plenty of times about how some people intentionally won't update the software on their smartphone because it might change things, and they'd have to relearn it. I've seen some friends' phones three or more updates behind or with a massive list of app updates that they'll ignore. Even when I try to talk about how they are leaving their personal info at risk by not keeping the phone and app security patches current, my friends don't care because the stress of figuring out something new outweighs the risks — at least in their minds.

And I can see where they are coming from. If we try to put our techy feet in other's shoes, it's much like when Google releases a new Android beta. Even those who like bleeding edge tech might pause before installing software that isn't final on their only Pixel 8 Pro. Not because they don't want to see what's new or fixed, but because there are going to be bugs and instability in the software, and it can cause issues when using their lifeline device. This concern over not having your smartphone ready when you need it is much like the anxieties that can occur when getting a new phone.

OEMs play a part, too

We impatiently wait on device manufacturers to give us that new-tech smell throughout the year, only to be let down when the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra finally drops and looks nearly identical to what it was before. The internals are slightly upgraded, and the camera has some new software and possibly hardware, but otherwise — meh, it looks boring. OK, fine, the next version will be when Samsung finally makes the big change for the fans! Wait, what's that? The Galaxy S24 series is going to look like the S23 series? Ugh.

This kind of iterative update has become almost expected over the last few hardware generations. To make matters worse, as folding phones started hitting the scene, early devices were fragile, and the software wasn't ready for prime time. Many of us tech nerds didn't care — it was finally something new. But to the change-resistant masses, folding phones represented an even newer, even more expensive, more fragile vision of the smartphone, deterring even those who could afford those inaugural folding devices from trying to step outside their comfort zone.

Now that Samsung is on its fifth generation of the Galaxy Z Fold series, we can see the company's reluctance to change the product's design, as it looks largely like its predecessors. Sure, there were some changes to this newest model's hardware. But even I, who has owned the three previous models, couldn't do it. For me, there were multiple reasons I didn't upgrade to the latest version. Some of the hardware seemed boring to me; the cameras in particular still seemed lacking. But the biggest reason was that there was finally competition in the space. Because of that, I opted to trade my Z Fold 4 in for the OnePlus Open — and I'm so happy I did.

Whether it is redesigning hardware or software, these changes are not as simple as ordering a new meal at your favorite restaurant. From the inception of a change all the way to the product finally getting released, so many things have to happen, and it all takes a long time and a lot of money. The machines that make the parts have to be made, the software has to be coded and tested, the marketing needs to be correct in conveying the reason for the changes, and so on.

But at the same time, these OEMs know that the vast majority of consumers don't want major changes to their beloved gadgets. Heck, I was talking about Samsung before, but Google, Motorola, and, of course, Apple all make small, calculated changes to each product generation to maximize profits and to ensure as few users as possible are alienated.

It's going to be OK

As much as the tech fan in me wants a revolution every year for each category of electronics accessible to the general public, the practical side of me wants those companies to be diligent in the development, testing, and support of anything released — and that's easier with smaller year-to-year changes. I, like many others, rely on things like my computer, smartphone, and smartwatch in my daily life to keep me connected to the things I care about and to help me get my job done. Any major disruption to that could be catastrophic — and some people are naturally less tolerant of that risk than others.

If each new release was something totally new or had significant changes from previous models, it potentially could create more e-waste because there wasn't proper testing, and things could break or stuff just wouldn't sell. That could be for many reasons, like a revolutionary new product being too expensive or too few people wanting something new. But don't fret, fellow tech nerds, there will always be something new on the horizon to check out. If it happens not to be that new, we can still have a good time talking about how we wish it was more new.