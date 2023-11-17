Summary Google's Titan Security Key provides rock-solid defense for online accounts, replacing passwords with passkeys and offering protection against hacking and phishing.

The latest versions of the Titan key, available on the Google Store, feature USB-C and USB-A connections, NFC for wireless connections, and FIDO2 compatibility for seamless two-factor authentication.

As part of Google's commitment to a passwordless future, it is giving away 100,000 Titan keys for free to high-risk individuals, such as activists and journalists, who are frequently targeted by cyberattacks.

Google has long been advocating for better online security, and its Titan Security Key is a testament to that commitment. Titan is billed as an extra layer of defense against hacking and phishing. The company has also joined forces with other tech giants to steer us away from passwords towards passkeys to achieve that same goal, and the latest Titan keys now work with passkeys, making them the VIP pass to a passwordless future.

You can snag the latest versions of the key on the Google Store starting today. The new keys come in either a USB-C connection for $35 or a USB-A connection for $30. Like their predecessors, these new keys also feature NFC for wireless connections to phones and other compatible devices.

These security keys promise a rock-solid defense for your online accounts, tackling everything from pesky phishing attempts to nation-state attacks, Google said in a blog post. When you're setting them up, the drill is to create a passkey and store it on the Titan key, officially retiring your reliance on passwords. As part of the setup, you'll also punch in a PIN, which pairs up with the security key to unlock your Google account. The keys aren't limited to just Google accounts; they play nice with any supported service.

Two-factor authentication (2FA) methods like one-time codes (OTPs) sent via email or text can provide some extra protection to keep your password safe from sneaky attackers. But security keys take 2FA to the next level by using cryptography to verify both your identity and the authenticity of the website you're logging into. This makes them much more secure than other 2FA options.

Google's first Titan Security Key hit the scene in 2018 to tackle those pesky phishing attempts gunning for your Google account. The new models follow in their predecessor's footsteps, sporting FIDO2 compatibility for seamless two-factor authentication across various services. Plus, they've got room to spare, packing enough storage to stash over 250 discrete passkeys.

Google is clearly making a bold statement with its latest Titan Security Keys, signaling its commitment to a passwordless future. Earlier this year, it rolled out passkey support for Google accounts. Even with the nudge towards passkeys, Google's still letting users stick to their old passwords and two-step verification for now. It's unclear how long the company will keep that option open, though.

Google's also feeling generous and has a plan to hand out a whopping 100,000 Titan keys for free by the end of 2024 as part of its Advanced Protection Program. These keys will be prioritized for high-risk individuals worldwide, including activists, journalists, and campaign workers, who are frequently targeted by sophisticated cyberattacks. It might not be everyone's cup of tea, but for these vulnerable groups, it's a game-changer.