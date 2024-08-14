Summary Google Sheets' new Convert to table feature streamlines workflow for handling large data sets with just one click.

The update is part of Google's ongoing efforts to improve functionality across Google Workspace, making Sheets more powerful.

Users in Rapid Release Domains already have access to Convert to table, while others can expect the feature by September 4, 2024.

Google Sheets keeps getting smarter. It began with Google Gemini integration and now Google is introducing a new feature that can transform messy rows into neat tables with the click of button. The update is part of Google’s ongoing efforts to improve functionality across Google Workspace.

Convert to table is a new feature leveraging Google’s powerful automations to help customers create structured tables out of chaotic spreadsheets. Users simply need to select a meaningful range of cells within their spreadsheet and Sheets will offer a suggestion to convert the range into a table. Users can even preview how it will look by hovering over the suggestion with their mouse cursor. A single click makes it happen.

What users can expect from Convert to table

This new function is expected to help users who frequently handle large data sets streamline their workflow. Convert to table eliminates the need to input and format individual cells, saving time for busy people.

Google said the Convert to table feature will roll out in two phases. Users in Rapid Release Domains should already have access to the feature and may have noticed it appearing on their spreadsheets over the past week. All other users, including Scheduled Release domain users, will have to wait a little longer, with an expected roll out beginning September 4, 2024. Individual Google Workspace subscribers, as well as personal Google account users, will also gain access to the new tool around this time.

Convert to table is an exciting update for Google Sheets, which has long been seen as the less-robust cousin of Microsoft Excel. Google is differentiating Workspace services with powerful tools such as AI-assisted formulas and template generation, exporting Gemini responses to Google Sheets, and now quick table creation. Sheets will continue to get more powerful as Google thinks up new ways for AI to improve the service.

This update is part of a broader Google strategy to turn itself into an AI company. Gemini is everywhere, from Gmail to Chromebooks to the new Pixel 9. It is no surprise AI is appearing across Workspace, as well.