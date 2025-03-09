The Google Search widget on Android just leveled up. It gained a small yet notable feature that may or may not change how you use your phone. I enabled it as soon as I learned it existed, and while it left me underwhelmed, I believe this minor tweak could be useful to many. The feature is a shortcut you can have in the Google Search widget. It arrived with an update to the Google app for Android, so it's available on anything from the latest flagships to the best budget Android phones. Here's how you use it, what it does, and who may find it helpful.

How to enable the Google Search widget shortcut

The feature is disabled by default

Google chose not to enable the shortcut in its widget by default, so the feature is easy to miss unless you dig into the app's settings. Here is how you turn it on.

The shortcut feature is only available on the Google Search widget (it's the one you can resize and move around). It does not work for the permanent search bar on Google Pixel phones. You need version 16.3.34 or newer of the Google app. Go to Settings > Apps > Google to check which version you have.

Follow these steps to set a shortcut in the Google Search widget:

On your home screen, hold down the Google Search widget as if to move it. A menu pops up. Tap Settings, then tap Shortcuts. Close Pick a shortcut from the available options. Go back or to your home screen to apply changes. Close

You'll see a shortcut button to the left of the voice search icon. The shortcut appears when your Google Search widget is scaled to a size of 3x1 blocks or larger.

What does the Google Search widget shortcut do?