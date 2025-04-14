Summary Google is testing a new, more prominent placement for the AI Mode shortcut, moving it into the main search bar on Android by replacing the voice search and Google Lens icons.

This change aims to make the Gemini 2.0-powered AI Mode, which offers enhanced search capabilities, more easily accessible to users who have opted into the experimental feature via Search Labs.

Google might also be exploring adding an AI Mode widget shortcut for Android, similar to the new shortcut on iOS, to provide another quick way to launch the advanced search mode; AI Mode is currently available to users in the US through Search Labs.

Google's March-revealed experimental Search Labs feature, AI Mode, is essentially a new way to search online that expands on regular AI Overviews with more in-depth reasoning, thinking, and multimodal capabilities.

Powered by a custom Gemini 2.0 version, accessing the new mode, up until now, has been limited to an "AI Mode" chip below the Search bar on the web, and an AI Mode icon below the Search bar on the home screen on mobile.