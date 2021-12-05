Google's Pixel smartphones may not be a commercial success, but they help set a benchmark that other Android manufacturers should follow with their devices. While the big G also develops Wear OS, it has yet to launch a Pixel-branded wearable so far. A recent report revealed that this could change next year, as the company is working on "Rohan" — a first-party smartwatch running Wear OS 3. A new leak is giving the world its first look at the "Pixel Watch" by sharing some early marketing images.

These slides come courtesy of Jon Prosser, highlighting the watch's circular display with a bezel-less design and how it will bring "unity to hardware and software." The circular knob on the right of the smartwatch could be helpful while scrolling through large lists and navigating the UI. The wearable is referred to as the Pixel Watch in the leak, hinting that this could very well be its final marketing name. Other renders show the smartwatch with different color watch bands, including orange, yellow, and white.

Prosser reiterates that the Pixel Watch is due to launch in 2022, with no "danger" to its release being canceled — something that Google has done before. The smartwatch will reportedly feature several health-related sensors, including a heart-rate scanner. The leak from last week mentioned that the watch would offer one-day battery life coupled with relatively slow charging speeds. Internally codenamed "Nightlight," Google is also aiming to release Fitbit integration for Wear OS 3 alongside the Pixel Watch in 2022.

It's not the only new information Prosser revealed in his latest video. Reportedly, the foldable Pixel device that Google has been working on in private has not been canceled, contrary to recent rumors stating otherwise. As always, it's best to take those statements with a grain of salt, as we still have yet to see a Pixel Fold appear in any substantial leaks.

The launch of a Pixel Watch should bode well for the Wear OS platform and give it another much-needed boost, especially after years of neglect from Google. Perhaps after several half-hearted efforts, the Wear OS platform could finally get a proper Apple Watch competitor.

