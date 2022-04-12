A new bug for Google Pixel owners has been unearthed, and it's changing ringtones, alarms, and other noises meaning users don't always recognize their phone notifying them. The bug seems to be an unintended consequence of the April security update that arrived last week. Still, it doesn't seem to be affecting all Pixel smartphones, with only a handful of users reporting the issue.

According to reports on Reddit, users are finding their ringtones, alarms, and notification sounds are changing without them touching anything in their settings. Phones affected include the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 5, and even the Pixel 3a in one scenario. We've yet to see the bug on any Pixel phones at Android Police, but 9to5Google has reported a Pixel 6 Pro impacted by the same problem.

Some other users have also reported losing their own unique personal ringtones. That makes it seem like the bug may also be deleting ringtone files from Pixel handsets.

If you find you're affected, you can manually change your ringtones back with the Sound Picker functionality. The default ringtone for the Pixel 6 series is The Big Adventure if you want to switch back to your original sounds. The notification noise is called Popcorn, while your default alarm would be Bright Morning. So far, this seems to be working for users but note that it may switch back again in the future if the bug continues.

