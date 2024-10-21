Key Takeaways Google Photos' upcoming functionality will let users apply filters to images right within the share image sheet.

Now, another update to the share sheet panel is adding the ability for users to select multiple images to send at once.

The change would make it so that selecting multiple images to bulk share can be done in various places within the app.

Google Photos has solidified its spot among other leading photo management apps thanks to a constant stream of updates. In the past two months alone, the application has gained the ability to automatically back up files from your desktop (on the web), a handy Ask Photos tool, a new editing tool that, honestly, the app should have had from the start, and an upcoming functionality that would let users apply filters to a picture when sending them.

The latter, which was first spotted last week, essentially adds an Enhance Photo option within the image sharing panel, allowing users to add last-minute filters like Enhance, Warm, and Cool. Now, in a subsequent finding, it looks like the share image screen is set to receive more functionality.

Currently, when you open an image on Google Photos and tap the Share icon on the bottom left, it opens a new panel that offers several apps via which the image can be sent. Additionally, it also presents options like Create Link, Send in Photos, Add to Album and more.

The panel only lets you share that one image, unless you manually tap on a Modify button and select more images to bulk share, as seen in the image below. Alternatively, users can also select multiple photos before hitting the share button to bulk send.

With an upcoming update, Google will reportedly make selecting additional images to share a tad bit more convenient. As spotted by SmartDroid, Google Photos' share sheet now lets users swipe left and right to select additional photos. According to the report, the feature became available on a Pixel 9 device after updating to Android 15.

Your mileage with the functionality may vary, at least for now

Source: SmartDroid

It's worth noting that I'm currently not seeing the feature live on a Pixel 8 running Android 15; however, I am seeing it on the Google Photos app on my iPhone. For reference, the image below highlights what the functionality looks like. The screenshots on the left showcase the share sheet's old and new UI on Android (courtesy of SmartDroid), and the screenshot on the right is what I'm seeing on an iPhone.

While not a huge change, the new functionality should allow for a more streamlined photo-sharing experience where users have the option to select multiple images to share in various places within the app.