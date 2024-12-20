Summary Google Photos is rolling out a new Quick Edit feature for faster image enhancements before sharing.

Quick Edit includes cropping and Enhanced tools for quick and easy photo adjustments.

Access to Quick Edit may be limited as Google rolls out the feature via server-side push.

Google Photos offers a plethora of editing options to enhance your pictures and videos. With AI, Google has given Google Photos editing tools a nice usability boost, adding features like Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Ask Photos, etc. However, you will not always use such extensive editing options, especially when sharing an image. In most cases, you will want to quickly enhance or crop a picture before sending it to your friends or family. To simplify this process, Google Photos will seemingly soon roll out a Quick Edit feature.

One Android user gained access to Google Photos' new Quick Edit feature when sharing a picture. This screen provides quick access to two of the most frequently used image editing tools in Google Photos: cropping and Enhanced.

The former lets you crop, rotate, mirror, and change the perspective of the picture you are sharing. Using this option brings up the same interface as the Cropping tool from the main Google Photos editor.

The Enhanced tool will use Google Photos' AI prowess to tweak the image's color, contrast, and other aspects to make it look better. After cropping or enhancing the picture, you’ll need to tap the Share button to bring up the share menu and send the modified picture.

Check out the video shared by the Google Photos user with Android Authority above, showing the new Quick Edit screen. This page only appears for the tipster when sharing one photo. With multiple pictures selected, the app directly displays the share sheet.

Quickly use Google Photos Enhanced feature before sharing an image

Jules Wang / AP

Admittedly, quick access to the Google Photos Enhanced feature is a handy option, as it’s likely the one most users frequently use before sharing a picture. While the cropping tool is also useful, most social media and messaging apps allow you to crop or rotate an image before sending it.

The tipster got access to the Quick Edit feature on his Pixel 6 Pro running Google Photos v7.10.0. My Pixel 8 Pro is running a newer build of the app, yet the feature is not available for me. This points to Google rolling out the Quick Edit page to a limited set of users through a server-side push.