Much ado has been made about Google's new visual branding for its Contacts, Messages, and Phone apps which the company introduced in the past couple weeks.They're not the best works of art, but they do convey just enough to stand for something. Up until now, though, you've probably seen the new Messages logo and maybe even the Contacts logo appear on your home screen. What's up with Phone? And what's this about how the Messages logo animates?

Those who are on the Phone beta should be able to see the new logo for the app. There are two versions of the app which you can get through APK Mirror: one is for most Android phones while the other is meant exclusively for Pixels. Visibility has been spotty since the official launch, but it seems like the new look has been coming online for more and more people from this vantage point.

If you happen to use Google Messages on the web, you'll be seeing its new logo animate in as a splash screen before being taken to your threads. How charming. As 9to5Google notes, this animation isn't seen as you open the mobile app right now, but we suspect that will change sometime soon given that plenty of Google's other apps feature an animated logo splash screen.

A reminder here that the logos are just the start of things; there are actual changes coming to Messages that have yet to roll out, at least widely. Now those are something to get jazzed about.