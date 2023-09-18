Summary Google has implemented limitations on speaker groups for certain devices, including the Google Nest Mini, Nest Audio, and Chromecast with Google TV.

These devices can only belong to one speaker group in the Google Home app at a time, preventing them from being added to multiple groups.

This limitation is a result of an ongoing legal dispute with Sonos, which has long accused Google of patent infringement related to multi-room audio technology.

Early last year, as part of an ongoing and well documented legal feud with Sonos, Google had the choice to either change the way its smart speakers work or stop selling them in the US entirely. Unsurprisingly, it chose the former, resulting in changes to the way group volume controls function in Chromecast speaker groups. Now, citing "a recent legal decision," Google says that new Nest devices will only be able to be added to a single speaker group at any given time.

9to5Google reports that Google has begun enforcing limitations on speaker groups, with Google's support documentation spelling out that many of its own devices "can only belong to one speaker group in the Google Home app at a time," further elaborating that trying to add the devices to subsequent groups will result in an error message. The devices this limitation applies to are:

Google Nest Mini (2nd gen)

Google Nest Audio

Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen)

Google Nest Hub Max

Google Nest Wifi point

Pixel Tablet (Hub Mode)

Under this new arrangement, the devices listed above — every Chromecast-enabled device Google currently offers — will only be able to be added to one speaker group in Google Home. That means that, for example, a speaker group for a single room can't comprise speakers that are already in another group for an entire home, and vice versa. While the limitation may seem arbitrary, it seems obvious it's a concession in the ongoing dispute with Sonos, even if Google hasn't specifically said as much.

Sonos has been persuing legal action against Google for years, alleging that Google infringed on a number of Sonos patents in creating the software that powers multi-room audio through Chromecast-enabled speakers. In 2016, Sonos made an attempt to reach a licensing agreement with Google, but the two parties couldn't come to terms on specific figures, with Sonos saying that Google offered rates the former described as "almost nothing."

For what its worth, a Google spokesperson has told 9to5Google that "There are no changes to existing speaker groups," which seems to indicate any speakers currently included in multiple groups won't be removed. That may be reassuring to folks who already have lots of devices, but it doesn't do much for anyone looking to build out a Nest speaker setup.