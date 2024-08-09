Summary Google's new 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat was announced earlier this week. To complement the new device, Google is revamping its app controls.

The thermostat is supported by the Google Home app, which is undergoing a UI overhaul for a more efficient experience.

The revamped UI provides easier access to temperature adjustments, and the new controls are expected to roll out soon.

Google unveiled the new 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat earlier this week, and now it looks like it intends to revamp how users interact with the device in the Google Home app.

The new thermostat, which costs $280 on the Google Store, features an all-glass display with muted bezels. It is slimmer overall, with a bigger display than its predecessors, and a more modern look and feel to it.

The thermostat offers features to maximize efficiency, like support for up to six Google Nest Temperature Sensors, a farsight display, which shows different information at different distances, alongside subtle warnings if it detects something faulty in your HVAC system, keeping you ahead of potentially expensive repairs.

To complement the thermostat's new premium look and features, we've spotted Google rolling out an overhaul of the thermostat's controls within the Google Home app.

We spotted the revamped UI in Google Home Public Preview version 3.20.1.8. It's worth noting that the change hasn't rolled out widely yet, suggesting that this might be an A/B test or a gradual server-side rollout before the 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat hits the shelves on August 20.

We wouldn't say that the new UI offers a cleaner look, but it certainly is more efficient. Previously, icons for tools like Energy Dashboard, the on-its-way-out Nest app, and the settings and overflow menu were all located in the top right of the thermostat's UI in the Google Home app.

The new UI relocates the Nest app and Energy Dashboard icons underneath the main thermostat controls as pills, while the settings cog and overflow menu retain their positions up top.

At the bottom is also where users will find information like 'time until' desired temperature, modes, humidity, fan controls, and more.

Easy access controls are on the way

Elsewhere, another quality change as part of the update is that you can now adjust your thermostat's temperature setting directly from the Favorites menu. Previously, thermostat settings within favorites lived on a chip, tapping which would open the full thermostat control panel. Now, as seen in the screenshot above, the chip itself offers '+' and '-' controls to adjust the temperature, and a '>' button to dive into the full panel.

We're expecting more details from Google about the UI change by August 20, if not sooner.

Thanks: Hamzah