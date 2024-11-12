Key Takeaways Google is working on a new 5x3 Google Home widget called "Home Summary" that will provide AI-generated summaries of your smart home's status.

This widget will display information such as device status, temperature, and security-related information.

The widget is currently in development and is not yet available to users.

Google Home's Favorites widget finally began landing on user devices last month, but that might not be the only treat the tech giant has in store for Android users.

Back in October, the tech giant finally removed the Google Home Favorites widget's Public Preview program exclusivity, bringing quick access to your smart home tech right from your Android device's home screen. The widget refreshes every 30 minutes to update you on your smart home devices' status. However, Google now seems to be working on a different Google Home widget that will give you even more context about your smart home devices and related events.

As spotted by folks over at Android Authority, Google is working on a new 5x3 Google Home widget dubbed Home Summary. Standing true to its name, the widget will show you a full summary of the smart home devices in your house that are running, alongside the status of your smart home.

The widget's placeholder has a Gemini icon on the top left, indicating that the summaries will be fully AI-generated. Additionally, it displays the temperature on the top right, which could be derived directly from a connected thermostat. "There is a package at the front door. The bedroom and kitchen lights are on, and the music is playing. Your house is secure with the front door locked," reads an example summary on the widget's placeholder.

It might be a while before you get to try out the widget

Source: Android Authority

I'd imagine these summaries will be much longer for users with multiple devices/members in their house, which legitimizes the widget's need to take up the vast 5x3 space. In this example alone, the widget summarizes important information gathered from an active front door security camera, lights inside the house, a smart speaker or akin, and a smart lock.

It's worth noting that the widget, as it is now, can not be triggered — which likely indicates that Google is still laying down the groundwork for it, with the widget's eventual rollout to happen sometime in the future.

In other Google Home-related news, the tech giant began widely rolling out the smart home app's dedicated Gemini extension earlier today. Although the extension is currently limited to those in the Google Home Public Preview program, it will soon rollout to all Android users — offering a more conversational approach to smart home control.