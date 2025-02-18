Summary Google has expanded access to its file analysis feature, previously exclusive to Gemini Advanced subscribers, to all users on web and mobile.

Google is testing a new file upload interface in its beta app. The redesign features a horizontal layout for attachment options (Camera, Gallery, Files, Drive) and introduces tiles for two new features: 'Deep Research' and 'Composer.'

'Deep Research' is expected to serve as a shortcut to the feature's existing functionality. 'Composer,' on the other hand, will likely help users "Write docs and code."

After being limited to users with a Gemini Advanced subscription, Google finally unlocked Gemini file analysis for all users late last week.

The change, which is currently rolling out on both web and mobile versions of the AI chatbot, should help users seamlessly upload files directly from their device and/or Google Drive to Gemini, and have the chatbot analyze and summarize them.

Now, in an attempt to streamline file uploads with the rest of the Gemini UI, Google seems to be testing out a UI redesign that will bring two other powerful features in tow.

As highlighted by leaker AsembleDebug in an Android Authority report, the Google app beta version 16.6.23 highlights a new file UI that lists attachment options like Camera, Gallery, Files, and Drive in a horizontal lineup, compared to the current vertical list. Additionally, the new UI also seems to offer new 'Deep Research' and 'Composer' tiles.

It's worth noting that in their current implementation, both Deep Research and Composer share the "Get in-depth answers" description. However, we have a good idea of what the two features will actually do. Deep Research, for reference, is powered by its dedicated Gemini 1.5 with Deep Research model, and it allows users to take a deeper dive into the answer to their query with content picked from dozens of websites.

Not ready for prime time yet

Source: Android Authority (upcoming)

Deep Research was previously limited to Gemini on the web, but made its way to Android earlier this month. It is likely that the new chip will act like a dedicated shortcut to the feature's capabilities.

Composer, on the other hand, is the more-mysterious addition. The "Get in-depth answers" description is likely just a placeholder for the feature's true description, with the report suggesting that the tool could help users "Write docs and code."

It's worth noting that the new UI isn't live yet, so downloading Google app beta version 16.6.23 will not surface it for you. Even if you're able to activate the UI, Composer and Deep Research will remain grayed out, which suggests that the feature isn't yet close to being rolled out yet.