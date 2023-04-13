Big changes arrived for Google Drive in recent months, the most notable of which was an updated UI meant to match Google's Material Design 3 language. The revamp was strikingly similar to Gmail’s new look, with a simplified design and less clutter. The search giant is now following that and releasing yet another facelift to the productivity app, though this time it only involves a minor aspect of the service: the location picker.

The changes include a UI makeover to Drive's location picker on the web, allowing "you to quickly and efficiently select a location to organize files and folders," Google wrote in a blog post. So, the next time you want to move a file or document from one folder to another, you'll notice a fresh look for the location picker, which now takes up a larger portion of the screen.

Like the old interface, you can access the updated location picker by right-clicking on a file, which pulls up a context menu with the "Move to" option. The first thing that will most probably grab your attention is the three tabs at the top for "Suggested," "Starred," and "All locations." Drive will also display the name of the file you’re moving as well as its current location.

Once you've selected a folder, Drive will create and display the folder path at the bottom of the location list. If none of the existing folders suit the file you're trying to move, you can create a new one, and you can even reject a specific suggestion to have it removed from the list.

You’ll get a notification if you’re transferring the file to an empty folder. To complete the action, simply click the "Move" button in the bottom right corner. Meanwhile, if you happen to choose a "view only" folder, you'll see an appropriate label as well as an explanation as to why you can't move a file there.

The redesigned file picker is being rolled out in phases, and it should be available to all users by mid-May. Anyone with a personal Google account or a Workspace subscription, as well as those on the legacy G Suite Basic and Business tiers, can access this feature.

It should be noted that there are no changes to how you use Drive, and Google says the "update improves upon the current Drive picker experience."