Google has a lot of features to help you focus and improve productivity on Chrome. The latest beta version, Chrome 113, also packs a few improvements, like a handy toggle to disable all active extensions at once on desktop. Chrome Canary is one version ahead of the beta channel, and here, Google seems to be developing another toggle to control the behavior of pop-ups for completed downloads.

On current versions of Chrome, active downloads are usually visible in the upper right corner under the Downloads icon next to the address bar. When a file finishes downloading, Chrome alerts you with a floating pop-up under the Downloads icon. Popular Chrome feature researcher Leopeva64 recently spotted Google testing a new toggle in the Settings menu of Chrome Canary (v114) to control this behavior.

2 Images

Close

Chrome download pop-up behavior when toggle is switched on vs switched off

Located under the overflow menu > Settings > Downloads, you need to keep this toggle on to retain the current default behavior. Switching turns off the pop-ups, leaving a colored Downloads icon as the only indicator of successful completion. The change may not be ideal if you want to get a heads up the moment a file is downloaded, but it can also help avoid distracting notifications when you want to focus and get work done in the browser. That's especially true for small files like images, which would keep interrupting your workflow with every finished download.

We have the toggle on at least one of our computers running Chrome Canary, and it works as advertised. However, Leopeva64 draws attention to the peculiarity of this option’s existence in the first place. Google seldom allows end users to control whether they want an available feature visible or not, and this is one of the rare exceptions. The toggle could be an addition to the Settings menu for Canary testing, or it could be there for good. Only time will tell. For all we care, more user control over an application’s behavior is always welcome.