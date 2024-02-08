Summary Google is planning to revamp the login page for its products and services, aiming for a more modern look.

The upcoming changes have been announced with a banner across the top of many Google Account login screens, but the company only says the redesign will roll out "soon."

The redesign is expected to incorporate Google's Material Design 3 concepts, which prioritize a minimalist aesthetic.

Whether you use Gmail, Drive, or even Google Home, you'll need to log into your account in order to access many of Google's products and services. However, the company has been rolling with its relatively bland login page for years. Now, it seems that Google wants to change its appearance to keep up with the times. As spotted on the Gmail login page and several others, the company has announced plans to revamp its UI.

Originally spotted by BleepingComputer, many Google account login pages now have a notice at the top that indicates Google is developing a new look with a more “modern” feel. However, no rollout date has been specified — the company claims that the changes are simply "coming soon."

When it launches, we expect it to encompass many of Google’s Material Design concepts. The design language that was introduced almost a decade ago in the days of Android 5.0 Lollipop has evolved throughout the years and is now in its third iteration, Material Design 3, aka, Material You. Last year, the Google Account switcher on Android and the web got updated to Material You, so it tracks that the login screen would receive the same treatment. The “modern” aspect of Google’s upcoming alterations is worth noting as well. Presumably, changes won’t just be limited to colors — a minimalist aesthetic is expected when the company finalizes its alterations.

Last year's Google Account switcher redesign could offer a glimpse of potential changes to the login screen

While Material Design 3 has been around since the launch of Android 12 in 2021, Google has been slow to implement it across its various products — and when it does, the changes often go unnoticed. Android phones have prominently benefited from the "Monet" dynamic coloring, which color-samples the phone's wallpaper to make the backgrounds and accent colors in apps match — but for web services, the changes are more subtle. On these surfaces, perhaps the most conspicuous changes to come with Material You have been to things like sliders and progress bars or toggle switches.

Even if you’ve never been interested in Google’s design changes, it’s worth keeping tabs, as Material Design's open-source nature has helped it see widespread adoption, even outside of Google services. While it might not seem like a big deal when a slider changes color, for instance, Google's UI changes ultimately impact how you use many services across the web. Knowing what’s coming down the pipeline is essential for adjusting to the company's changes seamlessly.