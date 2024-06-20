Summary OnePlus introduces the Glacier Battery tech with 23.1% more energy, promising impressive battery life and fast charging.

The new battery tech offers multiple perks, including faster charging, longer battery life, and stable voltage.

OnePlus aims to revolutionize battery life and efficiency, addressing common issues like constant charging and battery anxiety.

Mobile batteries have been stuck in a rut for years, frustrating users despite faster charging speeds. The core lithium-ion technology hasn't seen much innovation—until now. OnePlus has introduced its new "Glacier Battery" technology, which promises to revolutionize battery life and performance. This could be the game-changer we've been waiting for, leading to much longer usability for our devices.

Teaming up with Chinese battery maker CATL, OnePlus developed the Glacier Battery by packing more power into a smaller size, fitting a 6,100mAh cell into the usual 5,000mAh space. OnePlus shared in a series of posts on Weibo that the new battery technology will make its debut on the upcoming OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, even if it's only in select markets for now, excluding the US.

Before officially unveiling the Glacier Battery, OnePlus teased its new tech, touting it as the answer to common issues like constant charging, battery anxiety, and dependence on power banks. This breakthrough centers on a "high-capacity bionic silicon-carbon material" created by OnePlus, featuring an impressive 763Wh/L energy density. This marks a major leap in battery efficiency and capacity.

OnePlus says its Glacier Battery tech packs 23.1% more energy than standard graphite batteries. This means they can make smaller, more powerful batteries, which could be a huge breakthrough in an industry where battery life has always been a big challenge.

The Glacier Battery offers a number of perks

OnePlus highlights the multiple benefits of its Glacier Battery tech. Besides the impressive capacity boost, it offers faster charging, longer battery life, and a stable voltage. A 6,100mAh Glacier Battery with 100W fast charging can go from 1% to full in just 36 minutes. Even after four years, these batteries are expected to retain over 80% of their original capacity.

Smartphone innovation has given us more power and features, but battery life has lagged behind. Modern phones often can't last a full day of heavy use, leaving users constantly searching for a charger. Larger batteries aren't a great solution either, as they make phones bulkier and less portable. With OnePlus' Glacier Battery technology, the company promises to revolutionize battery life while keeping the sleek design we love.