Thanks to the built-in Soli radar and Motion Sense, the second-gen Nest Hub supports two Quick Gestures: hold your hand up to play/pause music and wave your hand to dismiss timers and snooze alarms. Now, it looks like Google is preparing to add a third gesture to its smart display to make browsing through your Photos library easier.

As discovered by 9to5Google, Google may soon add a "browse photos" gesture to the second-gen Nest Hub. Going by a new demo shown in the Google Home app, you'll be able to swipe through photos by simply waving your hand left or right in front of the Nest Hub. However, the feature is apparently still a work in progress as it does not work in the current Cast firmware v1.56.

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have a similar Soli-powered Motion Sense gesture, but that's used to skip or go back to a previous song while playing music. It would be great if Google could use the same motion for controlling music playback on the smart display, as well.

There's no word on when Google will roll out this new addition to Quick Gestures on the second-gen Nest Hub. Since the motion will rely on the Soli radar, it won't be making its way to the first-gen smart display.

