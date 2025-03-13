Summary Gemini is expanding access to its advanced features, including Flash Thinking and Deep Research, to free users, while also offering an expanded context window for paying users.

A new Personalization model has been launched, leveraging user search history to tailor responses, with plans to integrate more Google services like YouTube and Google Photos.

Gemini's Deep Research is now powered by Flash Thinking, providing greater transparency with detailed reasoning, and app integrations like Calendar and Maps will soon utilize Flash Thinking for more complex multi-app actions.

Google today expanded the availability of several Gemini features that were previously locked behind an Advanced subscription, all while rolling out a new model that had previously only been spotted in passing.

The updates, including the previously-leaked Personalization model, are rolling out now. For me, they've begun appearing on the web version of Gemini. Availability on the mobile app often lags behind by a few days, so keep checking regularly.

For starters, Google's Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model, which was first unveiled in early February, now supports file uploads. Additionally, even though the model is available to non-paying users, Google is rolling out an expanded 1 million token context window for users that pay for Gemini Advanced.

For those unaware, Flash Thinking allows users to gain a deeper understanding of Gemini's thought process and reasoning, complete with all the steps the AI model takes to respond with an answer to your query. While not beneficial for all users, Flash Thinking does offer a greater level of transparency than other models.