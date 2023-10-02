September's batch of mobile games included some of the biggest names in gaming. We saw mobile adaptions of some of the most popular video game series, from Final Fantasy to Monster Hunter. However, there were also plenty of niche indie titles for casual mobile gamers.

We've rounded up our favorite mobile games released in September 2023, some of which you can expect to see in our roundup of the best games on Android. Why not give these games a whirl on a high-performance gaming tablet for the best performance?

1 Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is a brilliant concept but is hamstrung by its exploitative pay-to-win mechanics. Unless you're willing to grind for hours (limited, of course, by an energy meter that refills daily), you'll need to open your wallet to explore everything the game offers. That said, it does an excellent job of bringing together Final Fantasy VII's complex stories into a cohesive whole.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis isn't technically a remaster (although players can enjoy fresh visuals and cutscenes). Instead, it retells each story from the universe with the help of new content that ties all the plot points together. It's a fantastic example of how to reimagine a game with lore as complex as this. If you're willing to put up with the aggressive monetization, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis is a great way to dive back into the world.

2 Pirate's Boom Boom

Hot on the heels of Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis comes a game that couldn't be more different. Pirate's Boom Boom is an arcade game where you'll mow down various ship-born enemies from the deck of your boat. It's an arcade game to match some of the best on Android, but the aesthetics are the signature element of Pirate's Boom Boom (apart from the ridiculous name).

Pirate's Boom Boom's black and white graphics and animations are reminiscent of classic cartoons, lending this shoot-em-up game a ton of charm. But this is just the cherry on top of a satisfying and enjoyable mobile game. It might not occupy your time for weeks, but it's an excellent diversion if you're tired of the grind that is Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis.

3 Elderand

The Play Store is packed with brilliant platformer games like Dead Cells and Dandara, but there's always room for newcomers. While Elderand's pixel art and Metroidvania gameplay might not be particularly innovative, it's still an enjoyable addition to a genre filled with quality games. While there are notable flaws (namely cramped on-screen controls), the game's stunning art and character design are worth installing the game for.

Once you've figured out the awkward controls, you'll be able to enjoy Elderands's fast-paced combat. There's a large variety of weapons and tools at your disposal, and an RPG-style customization system lets you tweak your character to suit your playstyle. From the bizarre and terrifying monsters to the rewarding explanation, there's a lot to like about Elderand.

4 Monster Hunter Now

Niantic's never been able to replicate the success that made Pokemon Go a hit, but Monster Hunter Now might be the best effort to date. While Monster Hunter fans will likely be disappointed by the dumbed-down combat, the game nevertheless effectively pares down Monster Hunter's combat into bite-sized chunks without sacrificing too much of the series' signature gameplay.

Like every other Niantic game, Monster Hunter Now is built around exploring the overworld in search of resources and encounters. Initially, the titular monsters require relatively simple mechanics to defeat, but as the game progresses, you must stay on your toes to come out on top. It's more challenging than most Niantic games but is just as easy to enjoy in short bursts as Pokemon Go.

5 Motorsport Manager 4

While Motorsport Manager 4 suffers from the lack of innovation that commonly plagues sports games' sequels, it keeps the franchise fresh with streamlined gameplay, improved graphics, and revamped systems. There are also a ton of quality-of-life improvements, so veterans of Motorsport Manager 3 will notice that gameplay is easier to enjoy.

But as previously mentioned, the game feels much the same as its predecessor. While some will appreciate that they don't have to relearn a bunch of new systems, it's clear where further improvements could have been made. However, there are enough improvements on show here to replace Motorsport Manager 3 as one of the best simulation games for Android.

6 Storyteller

Storyteller is a puzzle game where you'll assemble characters to build fairy tales. It's a challenging game but geared towards casual players so that you can play it at your own pace. Storyteller tasks you with assembling characters and scenes into a comic-book layout to build a complete story. It sounds simple, but it's far more difficult than you think.

Each level prompts you with a title outlining the plot of the story. Best of all, you can try a different level if you can't figure it out without sacrificing your progress. What makes Storyteller so unique is that everything from the levels to the menus involves flipping back and forth through a beautifully animated book. These seamless transitions are just one of the many elements that make Storyteller one of our favorite puzzle games on Android.

7 Tangle Tower

Tangle Tower for Android is a direct port of the detective puzzle game released on PC in 2019. While it's not particularly difficult, the characters are full of life thanks to their expressive voice acting and animations.

Tangle Tower's gameplay revolves around logic puzzles. You'll link items and events together in a way that feels reminiscent of Clue, but there are plenty of other puzzles to spice up the gameplay. But as we said, these are fairly simple; what makes Tangle Tower truly special is the effort that's gone into every aspect of the game. From the vibrant scenes to the atmospheric soundtrack, it's difficult to find an element of Tangle Tower that isn't memorable. Give it a go if you want to play a relaxing puzzle game you won't forget.

8 DERE Vengeance

DERE Vengeance doesn't look like a horror game on the surface, but this fourth-wall-breaking platformer is deeply unsettling. While it doesn't innovate much over previous DERE games, fans of the series will be happy to know that the Vengeance is just as good (if not better). The platforming is challenging, but you'll make swift progress once you figure out the game's mechanics.

For those unfamiliar with DERE games, the series draws on the creepypasta genre and classic platformer games. DERE Vengeance is a standalone game, but playing the previous games in the series is highly recommended to gain a fuller understanding of the universe.

9 Usagi Shima

Usagi Shima is basically Neko Atsume (One of our favorite casual games) but with bunnies instead of cats. Tasked with the maintenance of a seemingly abandoned island, you'll soon discover that far from being abandoned, the island is full of various types of bunnies. The more decorations and buildings you place, the more bunnies you will encounter. Best of all, you can dress up your bunnies with hats and participate with them in various activities.

The bunnies aren't just passive creatures. They'll take on jobs and hobbies around your island, from sunbathing to manning bakeries. But it's all visual; no time limits or challenging tasks exist. There could be a few more quality-of-life features; placing small items is a chore if you're not using a tablet, but overall, this might be the ultimate casual game.

September saw many games from well-known series hit the Play Store. While we don't think that Monster Hunter Now is the silver bullet Niantic needs and that Usagi Shima is essentially a reskinned Neko Atsume, these are nevertheless enjoyable games we recommend trying. But if you can't decide, why not install them all? You just might need to free up storage space on your Android device first.