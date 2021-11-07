The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has had a pretty eventful journey even before its official launch. Leaks first claimed a possible September-October unveil for the device before suggesting that it was canceled altogether. However, the Galaxy S21 FE leaks have reignited again over the last few weeks, with a recent rumor implying that it could launch at CES 2022 in early January. Now, Jon Prosser has shared more concrete details about the availability of Samsung's next Fan Edition device.

The leaker claims that Samsung will hold an Unpacked event on January 4, 2022, to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE. While the Korean smartphone giant tends to start accepting pre-orders for its devices right after an Unpacked event, it seemingly does not plan on doing so for the upcoming Galaxy S21 variant. Instead, the phone will directly launch on January 11 after its initial announcement in the first week of January.

CES 2022 is scheduled to start from January 5, so if Prosser's claims are correct, Samsung will be holding the S21 FE Unpacked launch event a day before that. The company has never really announced a new Galaxy S smartphone at CES, so this move should not entirely be surprising. The Galaxy S21 FE specs have been detailed in various leaks over the last several months. It will feature a polycarbonate plastic back, a Snapdragon 888 chip, and triple-rear cameras. The Galaxy S20 FE was a big hit for Samsung, and despite the delays, the S21 FE should also sell in decent numbers.

Last week, Prosser also leaked the real-life images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in addition to the pre-order and release dates of the entire S22 series. Samsung plans to hold an Unpacked event for the Galaxy S22 lineup on February 8, 2022, with pre-orders beginning the same day. The devices will then be available from February 18, 2022.

