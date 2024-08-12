Summary Leaker reveals OnePlus Buds Pro 3 launch is imminent this week.

Hands-on Images confirm a faux leather finish for the charging case and a white colorway.

OnePlus' new flagship earbuds might offer 43-hour battery life and 50dB ANC.

OnePlus has not updated its flagship earbuds in over a year. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 debuted in February 2023. Since then, the BBK-owned company has released new Nord-branded earbuds and the Buds 3, but its Pro model has yet to receive a refresh. A recent leak spilled the beans on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, revealing a revamped case design and longer battery life. A leaker now claims you won't have to wait long to get your hands on OnePlus' new flagship earbuds, as it could launch as soon as this week.

In a post on X, leaker Yogesh Brar claims the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is on track to launch in the week starting August 11. In India, the earbuds might carry a box price of Rs 13,999 ($170), though their retail price should be closer to the Buds Pro 2.

OnePlus is apparently planning some big changes with its upcoming flagship earbuds. Leaked renders showcase the earbuds sporting a dual-tone design, similar to the current model. Interestingly, it appears the charging case could have a faux leather finish. Some smartphone manufacturers frequently use this material in their devices, but it would be the first instance of a company using faux leather on an earbuds case.

Real-life images of the Buds Pro 3 shared by Yogesh further confirm this, showing the charging case's faux vegan leather front. The pictures also give us a look at the engraved L and R markings on the earbuds and the new white colorway. This will be the first time in years that OnePlus will launch a pair of earbuds in white.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 could pack improved ANC and longer battery life

Reportedly, each Buds Pro 3 stem will sport an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter — the same as the Buds Pro 2. So, audio quality improvements should primarily come from better tuning, for which OnePlus is purportedly taking Dynaudio's help. The ANC will supposedly be capable of canceling up to 50dB of noise, an increase of 2dB from its predecessor.

Battery life could get a notable upgrade, though, with a total runtime of 43 hours — four hours more than OnePlus' current flagship earbuds. Given the real-life images leaking, it does seem likely that OnePlus' new flagship earphones could go official as soon as this week. So, if you are looking to buy a new pair of earbuds, you might want to hold off on your purchase for now.