The Fitbit app is in the midst of a makeover right now, getting the full Material You treatment from Google. Various pages have been tweaked to not only perform better, but to also look better. The Material You system blends your main color choices and settings with all apps and creates a cohesive user experience that shifts seamlessly between apps.

According to 9to5Google, after an update last week that redesigned the heart rate tab, Google's Fitbit app is receiving the same treatment for its Stress & mindfulness section. Most of the changes are relatively minor and are focused more on style, but there are a few tweaks that create a more uniform experience throughout the app and across other apps. These changes will roll out with the version 4.26.1 update of the Fitbit app on Android.

So what's new in Fitbit?

Specifically, the Stress Management section of the Fitbit app is now receiving both Day and Week tabs, with the Week tab replacing the original reverse timeline once held in the app. The Day tab lets you easily update your current mood, as well as see previous entries at a glance. It also shows your longest period of stress or excitement at the top of the screen. Switching to the Week tab provides a more general breakdown, with a bar graph that shows the average amount of stress on each day. This tab also provides an estimate of your average daily stress throughout the week as a whole.

Changes to the Mindfulness section are relatively minor — just three tabs for Week, Month, and Year at the top.

The Stress management score has received more extensive changes, one of which actually works against the user. The month view has been removed, making it more difficult to analyze patterns over the long-term. A few of the categories have been renamed, with Responsiveness changing to Physical calmness and Exertion balance changing to Activity balance.

The Health metrics, Weight, Food, and Water fields haven't seen any changes so far, but they could be next on the docket. Fitbit looks to be slowly updating its app to better match the overall Material You scheme on compatible Android devices. These stylistic updates come on the coattails of another update that adds an updated daily readiness score to smartwatches and other trackers.