Key Takeaways The Fitbit Ace LTE now allows parents to add siblings as contacts on their respective watches, enabling direct messaging and calling between them.

A new group chat feature in the Fitbit Ace app facilitates communication among family members.

New Family Quests, Noodle watch faces, and Daily Quests promote kids to hit their daily movemnet goal.

The Fitbit Ace LTE is a wearable that's on every parent's wishlist — but not for themselves. The kid-friendly wearable, which was released earlier this year, offers peace of mind to parents with its top-tier location tracking and easy-to-setup parental controls.

Back in August, the wearable gained tap-to-pay functionality with GoHenry and Greenlight's kid-friendly debit cards and a new Lunch Break toggle that disables the watch's School Time feature during specific hours. Further, at the time, Google said that it aims to introduce a subsequent feature that would let kids add their siblings as contacts on the wearable — a little over three months later, the feature is rolling out now.

For reference, kids using the Fitbit Ace LTE aren't free to text or call just anybody. Parents control the contacts that can be added to their child's wearable through the family link app, with a maximum of 20 adults/guardians addable at once. With today's update, however, parents can now add siblings to each other's trusted contacts, allowing them to directly message or call each other via their Fitbit Ace LTE.

Further, to keep the entire family connected, the companion Fitbit Ace app now offers group chat functionality, with all users under a single Google Family addable to the group chat — making it easier to coordinate family-wide activities and stay connected.

The Fitbit Ace LTE now has 50 new Daily Quests

Elsewhere, the update continues to highlight Google's commitment to leverage fun games to help kids stay active. With its new Turkey Berserkey Family Quest for Thanksgiving, families can stay active and hit their daily step goal to unlock tickets, which can subsequently be exchanged for fun items for their kids' Eejie — a Tamagochi-like virtual character that can be customized with different clothes, accessories, and hairstyles.

Further, to track daily progress, Fitbit is rolling out two new Noodle watch faces with a simple interface dedicated to help kids track their progress towards their daily movement goal, paired with 50 new Daily Quests developed alongside the Alliance for a Healthier Generation that cover topics like sleep hygiene, nutrition, and more. The new watch faces can be accessed by long pressing the home screen on the Fitbit Ace LTE while the Daily Quests can be accessed by swiping right.

If you're looking to pick up a new Fitbit Ace LTE for your kid, you'll be able to snag it for $50 less, paired with a $20 discount on bands on the Google store starting November 21.