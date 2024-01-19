Summary Google is integrating its AI chatbot, Bard, into Google Messages, allowing users to start RCS chats with Bard directly from the "New conversation" screen.

Bard will presumably serve as an all-in-one helper in Messages, offering features such as drafting messages, image identification, language translation, and book recommendations based on location and past chats.

Bard chats are not end-to-end encrypted, and trained reviewers may review conversations to improve the chatbot.

Over the past year, Google has been diving deep into AI, integrating the Bard chatbot into various apps and services like Google Workspace, which includes Docs, Gmail, Drive, Sheets, and more. Now, it looks like Google Bard is making its way to Google Messages, bringing its helpful AI features to more users.

9to5Google caught a glimpse of how the AI chatbot will work in the newest beta version of the Messages app several months after initial hints of its existence in the app were spotted. It looks like you'll be able to start RCS chats with Bard in Messages straight from the "New conversation" screen. It's not your usual chat; instead, it's a standalone one with the Bard logo and name up top, as if you're chatting with a virtual "penpal," which also happens to be the codename for the feature.

Based on a few code snippets, it seems Bard is gearing up to be your all-in-one helper in Google Messages for things like drafting messages, image identification (yes, it's a genius at recognizing pictures), language translation, book recommendations—you name it. Apparently, Bard learns from your location and past chats to give you spot-on answers.

When Bard whips up a reply (look for the sparkle next to the time/date), you can give it a thumbs up or down with a long press. You can also copy, forward, and star the response.

Unlike your typical RCS chats, Bard chats aren't protected with end-to-end encryption. Google says these conversations are used to improve its services, especially the brainpower behind Bard. This means trained reviewers might take a peek into your conversations.

So, if you don't want a reviewer to see your chats, steer clear of sending any confidential or sensitive messages to Bard. The data that gets reviewed is separated from your account and remains in place for a maximum of three years, according to the description.

According to Google, Bard chats and their data are saved for 18 months. Even if you decide to disable Bard activity, the data's still hanging around for 72 hours. That said, you can manually manage or hit the delete button on this data.

This feature isn't live in the app just yet. It's entirely possible that after some trial and error, Google might toss the idea out the window. On the other hand, this could be the next big thing for tools like Smart Reply, giving you those nifty response prompts based on your chat context.

Sure, Bard's not just a machine-learning model for snappy replies; it's more of an AI chatbot. Baking it into a messaging app opens the door for it to take the reins on your chats. Now, before Google lets Bard run wild with the replies, the company would probably need to train it a bit more. As a result, users might have to dish out a bit of personal information and text history, so the AI can get the hang of responding just like them.