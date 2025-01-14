Summary DJI just presented the Flip drone as a new, compact, and foldable product ideal for portability and aerial selfies.

The DJI Flip features a 1/1.3-inch image sensor for high-quality video recording and innovative propeller protection.

The DJI Flip offers various controllers and kits options ranging from $440 to $780 for enhanced functionality and battery life.

DJI is one of the forerunners of consumer-centric drones you can use for pro-grade video applications. It is no secret that the company has an expansive product range that covers most of the popular use-cases, but one untapped market for easy aerial selfies and ultimate portability was recently unlocked this year, when DJI unveiled the latest addition to its catalog — the Flip. This new design tries a new approach to foldability, making drones even more portable, and impact resistant too.

DJI has been chasing the pocketable form factor for drones with recent releases like the Neo and Mini 4 Pro, which mark a departure from the conventional DJI design where the propeller arms and blades tuck into the body for storage (via Engadget). The company touts the new Flip as an amalgamation of the Neo's simplicity and the Mini's camera prowess, resulting in a new design where the propellers and guards fold down like a unicycle under the drone's body. The size when folded down is still larger than a mini, but the Flip delivers performance to offset this limitation.

Speaking of camera specs, the DJI Flip has a 1/1.3-inch sensor shared with the Mini 4 Pro, so it can record up to $K at 100 fps in slow motion, and 60fps in regular mode. The three-axis gimbal doesn't support 4K vertical shooting and caps that at 2.7K, but you can choose between standard, HDR, and D-LogM quality settings. Your content is recorded onto an onboard microSD card you supply to offset the lack of internal storage, but the transmission to video-enabled controllers isn't in full 4K.

The Flip uses the standard O4 system, limiting you to a 1080p transmission at 60fps within an 8-mile range in the US and 5 miles in Europe while Wi-Fi control is capped at 50 meters. You don't need a controller since the app enables pre-programmed flight modes, but you could pair the Flip with a DJI RC2 or RC-N3 controller. Despite the small size, this isn't one for FPV enjoyers, since DJI doesn't advertise compatibility with the Googles N3.

