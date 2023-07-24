Chromecast turns 10 today: Google's first-gen streaming dongle launched on July 24, 2013. Chromecast hardware has taken a few forms over the years — several TV streamers with and without Google TV, and even the one-off Chromecast Audio — and the occasion has us wondering where Google will take it next.

At the beginning of the year, we learned that Google has some unannounced Chromecast device in some stage of development. It seems entirely likely this unreleased device is a new Chromecast with Google TV, either a higher-end model or a one-to-one replacement for the aging 2020 release. Still, we haven't heard anything about it officially, and the first-generation Chromecast's birthday is a fine occasion to make some wishes. Here are three possibilities we'd love to see!

A new classic Chromecast

If you want a Chromecast today, your only option is the Chromecast with Google TV, which comes in 4K and, more recently, 1080p in the Chromecast with Google TV (HD). For most people, compared to the first few generations of Chromecast devices, that's a good thing: a big-screen user interface and physical remote control make streaming much simpler for less technically inclined viewers. But many more plugged-in consumers have serious issues with Google TV, chiefly that its home screen is packed with suggestions for shows and movies to watch that often don't seem rooted in user preference.

The Chromecasts of yesteryear didn't run Google TV — content selection took place entirely on external devices like phones or tablets. That's still an option on Google TV hardware; Google's newer Chromecasts are, of course, Chromecast targets, and you can play your favorite shows and movies on them without directly interacting with the streaming dongle at all. But as niche as an old-fashioned Chromecast receiver for your TV might sound in 2023, I think there could still be a place for one — especially since Google ended support for the original this spring.

Ideally, a modern bare-bones Chromecast would come with support for 4K playback and HDR standards like Dolby Vision, plus USB-C for power (previous non-Google TV Chromecasts all used microUSB). Built-in Ethernet would be a nice addition, too — wired internet access was possible on previous models but required a clunky adapter.

Considering there are 4K streaming boxes available for $30 or less, pricing for a new Chromecast would be complicated. Realistically, because of the limited opportunity for Google to serve ads on a device with no user interface, a new, basic Chromecast receiver might not be as cheap as we'd hope — but if it could at least be competitive with the Google TV model, I think a lot of savvy users would jump on it.

A beefier baseline Chromecast with Google TV

We've already written about what we'd want out of a more expensive Chromecast with Google TV, but there's clear room for improvement, even if a new device sticks to the $50 mark.

The 4K Chromecast with Google TV is limited by a couple of persistent annoyances. The most obvious place a new midrange Chromecast with Google TV could make headway is in storage space: with just eight gigabytes of storage built in, existing Chromecast with Google TV devices fill up fast. If you subscribe to more than a handful of streaming services, it's possible you won't be able to download all the video apps you want to use on your Chromecast, to say nothing of games or local media. A new Chromecast with Google TV needs to offer at least 16 gigs of storage space.

Google devices generally don't offer expandable storage, so an SD card slot on a new Chromecast seems very unlikely. A second USB-C port for easy access to external storage or other accessories isn't out of the question, though, and we'd love to see it.

Performance could use a boost, too. The current baseline Chromecast launched in 2020 with a low-cost Amlogic chipset onboard that, for many users, is getting long in the tooth. Wishing for a Tensor chipset in a new $50 streamer might be a little too optimistic, but even something like a newer Amlogic CPU could make a big difference to usability.

A second-gen Chromecast Audio

The Chromecast Audio was a clever little device. It connected to standard speakers using an aux cable, bestowing Chromecast functionality to audio setups without built-in smarts. It was discontinued in 2019, though, and Google hasn't said anything to indicate a replacement will be coming anytime soon — selling smart speakers with Chromecast built-in is surely more lucrative.

The original was great at what it did, but a new model could be killer with a couple of additional features. The first (and so far, only) generation had a single aux port for audio output, but a second port would let the device slot more seamlessly into existing audio setups. Plugging the original Chromecast Audio into speakers with only one audio input meant you had to either unplug the Chromecast if you wanted to wire up another audio source or rig something up with switches or adapters. Giving a second-gen Audio aux output and input would solve that problem, plus let you broadcast audio from an analog source like a turntable to other Chromecast-enabled speakers. USB-C power is a must, too.

If your old Chromecast Audio isn't looking so hot, you can upgrade it to something like the WiiM Pro receiver. The WiiM Pro does have wired input and output, and it accepts audio streams over Chromecast. But it also supports Alexa, AirPlay, and more, and costs a hefty $150. Ideally, a second-gen Chromecast Audio would be a simpler device for a lower price, closer to the original's $35.

Happy birthday, Chromecast

Really, a new Chromecast Audio or Chromecast without Google TV both seem pretty unlikely in 2023. Still, we can dream. And while the existing Chromecast with Google TV is one of our favorite Android TV boxes on balance, it's showing its age in a few ways, and an update could be on the horizon any time. In the meantime, we've got troubleshooting tips in case your Chromecacst is acting up, plus a handy explainer on how current-gen Chromecast software differs from regular ol' Android TV.