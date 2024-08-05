Summary Google TV Streamer may launch soon with a set-top box design, supplanting Google's longtime Chromecast dongle design.

According to a report, the price in France will be roughly 71 percent higher than the current Chromecast with Google TV 4K.

In terms of hardware, the new Google TV Streamer might offer increased storage, Thread support, and a redesigned remote for a better user experience.

We know that Google is working on a new set-top box-like Chromecast in favor of an HDMI dongle version, likely to be called the "Google TV Streamer." According to leaked images, the streamer is expected to sport a slanted, pill-shaped surface, complete with a redesigned remote.

The device is also expected to offer enhanced performance, but it will likely come at a cost.

As found by French publication Dealabs, the upcoming streaming device will command a much higher price than currently-available Chromecast models (via 9to5Google).

For reference, in France, Chromecast HD costs €40, while the 4K version costs €70. The new streamer, however, could launch for as much as €120, marking a roughly 71 percent increase in price over the more expensive Chromecast.

It's worth noting that euro pricing in France doesn't always translate to pricing in the US, especially considering the former includes tax on the sticker price, while in the US, tax is added during checkout. Breakdown below:

Chromecast HD: Price in France: €40 → converted to USD: $43.86 → current Chromecast HD price in the US: $30

It is currently unclear if the new Google TV streamer will be offered in HD and 4K models, like the current Chromecast lineup, or if it will be 4K only. Regardless, users can expect to pay around $100 for it.

A more high-end streaming device?

Source: 9to5Google

We're expecting the upcoming Google TV Streamer to offer higher storage than its predecessor, which has been a consistent pain point for many. Users have also reported occasional performance issues with the streaming stick, especially with several apps open at once.

We're not sure if users would prefer a set-top box design, considering that a dongle is easier to tuck away behind the TV. However, the redesign might result in better heat dissipation, which could address performance woes. Elsewhere, the device is reported to offer Thread smart home protocol support, paired with an Ethernet port for more reliable and faster internet connection.

Further, considering different tastes, the redesigned remote might appeal to some. As seen in leaked images, the Google TV Streamer's remote will replace the voice assistant button with the home button, and move the volume buttons to the face of the remote, instead of being tucked away on the right like a smartphone. The mute button, paired with YouTube and Netflix shortcuts, appears to still be on-remote.

Source: 9to5Google

9to5Google and Dealabs both suggest that the streaming device could be announced any day now, even as soon as tomorrow, but no later than the Made by Google event on August 13. It will reportedly be available starting September 24.