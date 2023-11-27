It's easy to think of all Chromebooks being the same. They all have the same features and run the same software, and many Chromebooks even tend to share the same processors. I review Chromebooks for a living, and I find this clone-like similarity to be very handy when switching laptops every couple of weeks for reviews, but I can understand how it can also be seen as boring.

But some Chromebooks rise above the rest. The Chromebook I am reviewing right now and using for my Cyber Monday deal-checking and writing is one of these lovely laptops. The Lenovo Chromebook Plus Flex 5i will be taking the top spot in our Best Chromebooks guide just as I finish the review. Still, since the laptop's on sale right now, I am duty-bound to tell you what a kick-ass computer this is so you can take it home before it sells out or Cyber Monday comes to an end.

Let's start with the Flex 5i's screen if only to clear up a mislabeling in Best Buy's listing: the screen on the Flex 5i is not 2K resolution — if you're after a 2K screen, you'll want the $450 Acer Chromebook 516 GE (on sale) or the $999 HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook (sadly not on sale — it's 1920 x 1080 pixels, which is perfectly fine and has excellent touch response when interacting with smaller elements or games. I have lost many, many hours on this Chromebook to Stardew Valley's Android version. And the up-facing speakers allow me to fully bask in its wonderfully addictive soundtrack.

The keyboard sitting between those speakers is comfy enough for frantically writing thousands of words a day during the most chaotic day of the year, and the port configuration with a USB-C port on each side makes it easy to plug it up around dinner on days when I didn't quite get my work done on time. Even charging back up for half an hour will give me more than enough battery to get through til 1-2 AM, when both it and I need a full recharge.

And then there's the software. I mentioned earlier that all Chromebooks have the same software, except that the new Chromebook Plus series actually gets some exclusive features. File Sync's usefulness is highly dependent on how much Google Drive space you're using — if you use more Google Drive storage than available space, the feature just flat-out won't work — but the Photoshop for Web compatibility and new control center for webcam and mic are universally handy, especially as it allows you to run noise suppression on your mic even if a vidchat app or website doesn't have it.

This is a laptop I've relied on for a solid month now, and I know it's going to last me a long time, just as its predecessors did. I spent much of the pandemic on the first Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook, which offered an excellent blend of portability, performance, and practical pricing — well, the i3 models that weren't being price gouged amid the rush to get everyone working and learning from home. It served me well, as did the Flex 5i after it with more 8GB RAM models.

If you want to work full time from a Chromebook, the Lenovo Chromebook Plus Flex 5i, at under $400, is as good as it gets. It has a decade of updates ahead of it, and with 8GB of RAM and the i3 processor, it should be able to handle the load even as Chrome OS continues to gain more and more features.