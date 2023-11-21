Summary The Chrome Web Store's sleek redesign, adopting a fresh Material You look similar to the Google Play Store, is now available for everyone.

The revamped store features a minimalist design with a prominent slider, a top navigation bar, and a simplified sidebar for category exploration.

Each extension and theme now sport a modern card design with rounded corners, and the search bar has been relocated to the top for easier navigation.

The Chrome Web Store was stuck in a bit of a time loop, rocking the same outdated look for what seemed like an eternity. But, in a recent move, Google previewed a sleek, redesigned Chrome Web Store that ditches its stale design for a fresh coat of Material You paint, aligning it with the latest Android versions and a slew of Google apps. Google has now unleashed the makeover for everyone.

The revamped Chrome Web Store bears a striking resemblance to the web version of the Google Play Store. You'll spot a familiar top navigation bar and those rounded rectangles all over the place. It's not an exact match to the Material You vibe we're used to on the Play Store, but there are some subtle tweaks.

The new Chrome Web Store takes a minimalist approach, featuring a prominent slider at the top that highlights some of the best extensions and themes available. It kicked the left-hand sidebar to the curb for an endless scroll of content, and the top nav bar takes charge of things like extensions and themes. However, if you're a fan of sidebars, you're not entirely out of luck. Upon visiting a specific category, a simplified sidebar makes a comeback, offering clickable categories for further exploration.

Each extension or theme now sports a modern card design with rounded corners, making them more visually appealing. The search bar has been relocated to the top right corner, ensuring that finding what you're looking for is a breeze. Additionally, search modifiers allow you to filter results by all items, featured extensions, or established publishers. Moreover, you can sort items by rating to ensure you're picking what you really need.

The refreshed store also features "Collections," which bundle up extensions or themes that Google handpicked to fit specific needs you might have.

Dive into an individual item's page, and you'll be greeted with a collection of screenshots. A prominently rounded Add to Chrome button awaits your click. Overviews, details, privacy information, and related items are now arranged in a column instead of scattered across tabs, making it easier than ever to learn about an item before installing it.

The listings for extensions and themes remain largely unchanged, so you won't have to undergo any major adjustments. Google has primarily focused on modernizing the site's appearance and aligning it with its current design principles.