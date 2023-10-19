Summary Google Chrome has introduced new updates to its address bar, making it smarter and more intuitive.

Chrome now detects typos and suggests corrections based on browsing history, both on desktop and mobile devices.

The address bar predicts the site you're looking for based on keywords, allows you to search within bookmark folders, suggests correct URLs, and has a visually appealing layout for faster and easier searching.

Typing the correct URL in your web browser's address bar is critical for getting to your desired destination. A single typo can send you to a dead page, an inappropriate site, or even a malicious one. Thankfully, Google Chrome has introduced new measures to ensure you end up where you intended, saving you from those awkward or risky misadventures.

Google said in a blog post that it is rolling out five new updates to Chrome's address bar, making it smarter, more intuitive, and easier on the eyes. With smarter autocompletion, automatic typo corrections, the ability to search within bookmark folders, suggestions for popular sites, and enhanced visual layout, you'll be navigating the web without having to rely on Google searches as much. These upgrades sort of make you rely less on them, but we're not complaining if they make our online lives easier.

Typos happen to the best of us, but Chrome is now more forgiving when it comes to these mistakes. The browser will now detect typos and show you suggestions based on your browsing history, saving you from potential wrong turns on the web due to a slip of the finger. This handy feature, which was initially released for Chrome on desktops as part of Google's accessibility efforts, is now making its way to Android and iOS devices.

2 Images Close

The address bar is getting smarter too. Instead of just guessing the URL you're typing, it will now predict the site you're looking for based on keywords. So, if you want to find Google Flights, just type "flights," and Chrome will autocomplete it to the right address.

Digging through your bookmarks to find that one saved site is also now a thing of the past. Chrome now lets you search within your bookmark folders directly from the address bar, both on mobile and the desktop web. Just type in the folder name along with your search term, and Chrome will show you suggestions from that specific bookmark.

2 Images Close

Google's browser is also getting even more helpful in guiding you to popular websites. Even if you haven't visited a particular site before or made a typo in the address, Chrome will now suggest the correct URL as you start typing the website's name. This means you can skip the extra step of searching for the site and clicking on it from the search results.

Chrome's address bar has also been updated, making it more visually appealing and easier to read. But the makeover is about more than just looks, it's also about speed. The address bar is now more responsive than before, spitting out search results the moment you start typing. These updates make searching directly from the address bar so effortless that you might as well skip Google's homepage entirely.