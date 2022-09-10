The Chromecast with Google TV was one of the very first smart TV devices running the company's new Google TV interface. It has since made its way to both streaming sticks and full-fat smart TVs alike, but it all started with Google's in-house hardware. A new, cheaper version of the device is rumored to land sooner than later, and now, we have some pictures of this device in the flesh. Spoiler alert: it'll look pretty much the same.

TecnoBlog managed to get some pictures of the device (via 9to5Google). The photos, presumably submitted to Brazilian spectrum regulator Anatel, show a prototype Chromecast that looks identical to the standard Chromecast with Google TV that's currently available on store shelves.

4 Images

Via: Everton Favretto / Source: AnatelVia: Everton Favretto / Tecnoblog

Close

Even if you look at it closely, it's not likely you'll find any differences — it has the same exact ovular puck shape with an HDMI connector attached to it. The only reason we know this is a prototype is because it's covered with identifying stickers and one of them shows the model number G454V, which showed up previously at the FCC. If you took those stickers off, you would probably have a hard time setting apart the original Chromecast with Google TV from this.

The fact that this doesn't carry any design changes isn't that noteworthy, all in all. After all, this is going to hang from the back of your TV for most of its lifespan, so it's not like you're going to look at it too often. It will carry a number of internal changes, though, since this is, after all, a lower-end model. It'll only output 1080p video instead of being 4K-capable, so its specs are being downgraded accordingly. We're supposed to get an Amlogic S8805X2 chip (with AV1 support) alongside 2GB of RAM. And if previous reporting has any truth to it, it should also ship with the same remote as the standard Chromecast with Google TV.

We might know more about this device on October 6th, when the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro get officially unveiled.