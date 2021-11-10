Well ahead of the leaked Galaxy S22 series preorder and launch dates, we already saw several leaks about specs such as screen size, chipsets (hoping the fruits of the AMD partnership will make me hate the Exynos less), battery capacity, and rear cameras. Now, we have more information about its imaging capabilities, specifically the front-facing camera.

For starters, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ selfie cams are expected to feature 10MP sensors (as per GalaxyClub) and will mark the fourth consecutive year, going back to the S10, that Samsung has used the same resolution in the selfie shooter on its flagship devices. That's not all, though, because the Ultra model has been rumored to launch with the same 40MP selfie resolution we saw in the S20 Ultra and S21 Ultra. Even though there’s currently no information on the sensor size, aperture, or autofocus, they’ve mostly remained unchanged since the S20 series, so it seems unlikely that there would be any differences this time.

Considering that Samsung changes so many details every year (the rear design can hardly stay the same), the front camera seems to be one of the very few constant aspects of its Galaxy S smartphones, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Software chops have proven to be just as important, if not more so, than pure hardware upgrades for smartphone cameras — this is how Google was able to use the same primary sensor for 4 iterations of its Pixel lineup and keep improving results. It's safe to assume that Samsung will probably tweak the camera to produce even better shots than last year’s lineup did (and they were not bad by any means).

Overall, excitement is still brewing for the S22 series, and for good reason. There’s the return of the Note (albeit with a new moniker) and Samsung’s partnership with AMD to look forward to. It’ll be interesting to see how it all turns out.

