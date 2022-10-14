Everyone wants the best bang for their buck, but your priorities may vary

Newer technology is always exciting, but there's also that excellent flagship from the previous year that you can snag for a sweet discount. It's a classic tech conundrum: to buy a new budget phone or an old flagship. And with modern mid-rangers getting increasingly better in almost every sphere, it is quite confusing to pick between the two. However, your preferences will tell you if you're better off with a new budget phone or an old premium flagship.

New budget vs. old flagship: Plastic or glass backs

Take the Galaxy S21 series, for example. The baby S21 and the S21 FE have a plastic back, while the S21+ and the S21 Ultra both use a glass back (and the S22 series switched entirely to glass). Having a plastic back doesn't always mean poor quality — since plastic can usually sustain a fall better than glass — but it sure takes away that premium feel from the phone and it's more susceptible to scratches. And if a budget phone comes with a glass back, in many cases, it'd swap the aluminum frame for a plastic one.

Scratches on the Pixel 6a's plastic back

Another difference between a flagship and a mid-range phone is the cover glass. The newer Gorilla Glass Victus is usually reserved for premium phones, but you'll find budget phones using the older Gorilla Glass 5 or even Gorilla Glass 3 as display protection.

Of course, none of this matters if you always keep your phone inside a case and use a screen protector.

Water resistance is an area where mid-rangers have caught up with flagships. From the iPhone SE to the Galaxy A53, many budget phones now have an IP (Ingress Protection) rating to provide decent protection against water damage.

Winner: Old flagship (by a small margin)

New budget vs. old flagship: Display (most important!)

One big way premium smartphones set themselves apart from their budget siblings is their displays. The differentiating factor used to be super-sharp QHD displays; now, it's variable refresh rate. Flagships have already moved on to LTPO panels, some of which can dial down to as low as 1Hz.

Apart from battery life gains, we'd argue that variable refresh rate has little impact on how a person uses their phone. You will experience the same fluid animations even on a mid-ranger that constantly runs at 120Hz. The only exceptions are the budget handsets stuck with a 60Hz panel: the Pixel 6a and the iPhone SE.

Left: Google Pixel 6a, Right: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

In the last couple of years, brands have also started to reserve QHD displays for their ultra-premium models — the likes of the Galaxy S21 Ultra — leaving the 1080p resolution for other flagships and budget phones alike. Unless you can't live without a display with a super high pixel density, you will be just fine with anything close to 400 PPI, which has now become a norm across price ranges.

But there's one area where flagships tend to be ahead of the curve: brightness. We've seen the top-of-the-line phones from Samsung go well over 1500 nits at their peak, while budget phones tend to hover between 1000 and 1200 nits. Yes, more nits make a big difference when outdoors and watching HDR content, but does that mean a mid-range phone is going to be unusable? Definitely not.

Winner: Tie

New budget vs. old flagship: Imaging prowess

You probably already know the answer for the most part. Higher-end phones always have a significant edge over cheaper offerings regarding image quality and camera features. For example, the Pixel 6 Pro has a new 50MP primary sensor, a telephoto camera, and some exclusive camera tricks like Action Pan and Long Exposure — none of which are available on the Pixel 6a.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G camera samples

There's no denying that mid-range phones have come a long way in terms of their camera performance, especially for photos taken in well-lit conditions. But it's also true that even a year-old flagship can easily wipe the floor with a budget phone if you consider more challenging situations like night photography.

We do have a few exceptions in the form of the Pixel 6a and the iPhone SE, but with Samsung, OnePlus, and Motorola, you'd be better off with an old flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S21 camera samples

Winner: Old Flagship

New budget vs. old flagship: Horsepower

Flagship processors have peaked; a fitting example is Apple recycling its year-old A15 processor for its non-Pro iPhone 14 models this year. Qualcomm has also started repackaging its previous year's flagship processors for newer mid-range models; the Snapdragon 870 is one example. Many budget phones cut corners on several fronts but share the same processor as their pricier siblings — the Pixel 6a, the Galaxy S21 FE, and the iPhone SE, to name a few. This approach means you get the same top-of-the-class experience without burning a hole in the pocket.

In an alternate approach, companies don't compromise on the features but offer a lower-end Snapdragon 600 or 700-series chip — the Nothing Phone 1 is a recent device to have them. These processors are fantastic for your everyday apps but tend to fall short on graphics, mainly affecting gaming. Plus, they don't have as good a performance headroom as an 800-series processor from Qualcomm to keep your phone snappy even after three years.

Meanwhile, RAM and storage space aren't a problem anymore, as modern mid-rangers are pretty generous in these areas and even adopt faster RAM and storage techs rather quickly.

Considering all this, an old 800-series processor will always offer better performance than a 700-series chip, whether inside an old flagship or a new mid-ranger.

Winner: Old flagship

New budget vs. old flagship: Software support

One UI 5 beta on the Galaxy S22 Ultra (the update is live for the Galaxy S21, S20, and the A52)

The newer the phone, the longer it will be supported. So, a Pixel 6a should ideally receive security patches for longer than the premium Pixel 6 lineup, even though both will top out at Android 15.

However, there are a few caveats with other brands. Take Samsung, for instance; its recent Galaxy S and A series phones are slated to get at least four Android version bumps. But in reality, the flagship Galaxy S series phones will always get priority over the budget Galaxy range when Samsung finally starts to push the updates. And that gap increases with time.

Moreover, the Galaxy A series phones will also likely end up in Samsung's quarterly security patch roster sooner than the Galaxy S series devices. Not just Samsung, but most companies (except Google and Apple), don't give equal importance to their affordable and premium lineups, turning the argument in favor of old flagships.

Android 13 on a Pixel

Winner: Old flagship

Budget vs. Old flagship: Battery and charger

Lower-end processors on budget phones are tuned for better power efficiency, and using an FHD panel (over a QHD one) also helps. Budget phones tend to last longer between charges due to their more manageable power and display needs.

That's important because brands usually reserve fast PD (Power Delivery) charging speeds for their pricier phones, leaving budget phones with comparatively slower recharges. For instance, the Pixel 6a and the Galaxy A53 charge only at 18W and 25W, respectively, but some Moto G series phones are even worse and can take only a 10W adapter.

Brands like OnePlus continue to provide chargers in the box

As more and more brands do away with including chargers in the box with flagships, some budget and mid-range phones still come with a bundled adapter. So, for example, if you pick up a OnePlus 10T, the company will throw in a full-fat 125W adapter at no extra cost! But flagship phones one up mid-rangers by offering wireless charging. Pick your poison.

Winner: New budget phone

New budget vs. old flagship: Which should you buy?

So far, everything is working in favor of old flagships, yet there's still one factor that can sway the decision: your budget. When choosing between an old flagship and a new budget phone, you clearly want the best value for your money.

With a budget of under $400, it makes more sense to get a new mid-ranger, which will offer a more modern package without breaking the bank. It sure won't get the additional benefits of a premium phone, but an old flagship at this price is probably too dated to pique your interest.

An affordable mid-ranger is also a perfect fit for someone who doesn't care much for a flagship's extra conveniences (i.e., longer software support, wireless charging, etc.) and the performance headroom. Go ahead and gift your parents a good mid-range phone for this Thanksgiving so they can spend all day reading the news and scrolling through Facebook.

If you're eyeing an old flagship for a better camera and device performance, you will have to spare around $600 (or more for something like the Galaxy S21 Ultra). With this kind of budget, you can get the previous year's premium phone, which will be as good as the current flagship. Since high-end phones are getting only iterative updates year after year, you won't be missing out on a lot.

As a general rule, don't go for anything older than a year, especially in the Android world. Doing so would mean your 'new' phone would be closer to its typical end of life, and software updates would also become infrequent sooner rather than later.

You can always refer to our handpicked recommendations for budget phones and favorite flagship Android phones to zero in on the perfect handset for yourself.