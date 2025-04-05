I’m a hardcore BlackBerry fan. I used my BlackBerry 7280 until the scroll wheel wore off, enjoying free texting over the BBM network in the early 2000s. I still use my BlackBerry Passport for light email with limited 4G LTE service through an MVNO. Times may have changed, but no smartphone has captured the imagination of loyal BlackBerry fans.

Unfortunately, we’ve dealt with heartbreak over the last few years. The BlackBerry KeyOne and KeyTwo technically carried the BlackBerry name, but the TCL-made devices didn’t cut it. Onward Mobility promised a new device but couldn’t bring it to market. There are rumors of a UK startup raising money for another try at a new BlackBerry. The leaks are thin, but as a starving fan, I want to believe them. Here’s why I think there’s still a place for a new BlackBerry in 2025.

Still a market for purpose-built devices

Not everything has to be for everyone

I recently wrote about how excited I was for the new Pebble watch. It’s a device that will know its limitations, not trying to be all things to everyone. It’s how you build a good product and not end up with a device that must appeal to the lowest common denominator for commercial success. It might not be for you, and that’s fine. I hate how companies have diluted the smartphone marketplace over the last several years, with every device designed to offend the least number of people, as Samsung and Google hope to cut into iPhone sales.

The BlackBerry experience was more than just a keyboard; its software played a major role in the company’s success.

Physical smartphone keyboards aren’t for everyone, but as we’ve seen from Michael Fisher’s Clicks cases, there’s still interest. Keyboards add versatility and tactile feedback that we’ll never get from traditional smartphones. Keyboard shortcuts help pull up actions quickly or activate apps without digging into your overloaded app drawer. And while I may not type with the same speed on a physical keyboard, I’m significantly more accurate. There’s something purposeful about typing on a physical keyboard on a smartphone, and I want that feeling back.

Slimmed-down software and security

Not every Android skin needs to be bloated

The BlackBerry experience was more than just a keyboard; its software played a major role in the company’s success. BlackBerry OS was always lean, not bogging down the user experience with unnecessary bloat. A modern BlackBerry would likely run Android, so the software would be more complex than that of previous BlackBerry OS-powered devices. However, I’d hope for a near-stock Android experience. A clean software experience would be welcomed, as it’s not something we’ve seen from Samsung and Google in years.

Another key advantage of BlackBerry devices was security. I’d love another smartphone in 2025 that focuses on giving us more control over how our data is stored and shared. Motorola does an excellent job with its Moto Secure software, and I’d want something similar on a new BlackBerry phone. Software support would also be necessary, as I’d like to be confident about using my BlackBerry securely for years. All told, I’m excited to get BlackBerry’s software philosophy back in the marketplace, and a no-frills phone without AI is precisely what I’d look forward to buying.

BlackBerry build quality was excellent

I’d like another phone I don’t need to put a case on

I loved the Motorola ThinkPhone in part because of its durable construction. It featured an aramid fiber back panel and aluminum frame. It came with a case, but I never needed to use it. BlackBerry devices have the same sturdy build quality. My BlackBerry Passport has been dragged around without a case for years, and I can’t tell you how much use I got out of my BlackBerry Bold 9900 without issue despite numerous drops. Modern smartphones are fragile, so I’d look forward to a new BlackBerry that doesn’t need to be coddled.

A new BlackBerry is also a fantastic opportunity to experiment with different form factors. I prefer another BlackBerry Passport device with a 1:1 aspect ratio and a squared-off design. My Passport is still excellent for reading e-mails and seeing more of a PDF file at once. We've seen recently that alternative form factors can work. The original Google Pixel Fold has a wider external display, and the Huawei Pura has an interesting folding design with an aspect ratio closer to the Passport when unfolded. I’d even be open to a BlackBerry Priv-style phone with a slide-out keyboard, offering the best of both worlds. App developers wouldn’t have an oddball aspect ratio to program for, and we’d still get a physical keyboard.

It’s time for a worthwhile return

My desire for a new BlackBerry stems from my love of keyboard phones and the current soulless crop of smartphones on the marketplace. I don’t need Galaxy AI on my phone to aid the user experience. I hate that Android manufacturers are slipping into the habit of thinking AI fixes every problem with their software and user experience — it doesn’t. Give me a well-engineered device with a clear purpose in 2025, and you can take my money. I’d still buy a new BlackBerry, and I hope you would, too.