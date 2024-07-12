This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

2024 hasn't been faring so well for carrier security. T-Mobile suffered a data breach in June 2024, where the threat actors ran off with its source code, t-mobile.com certifications, and other sensitive information. The carrier straight out denied the breach of its systems, pointing its finger at an unnamed third-party vendor.

AT&T did something similar after a data breach that it suffered back in 2021, claiming that the hacker did not access sensitive information from its systems while pointing fingers at third parties, before coming to grips with it and acknowledging the breach earlier this year. At the time, everything from AT&T customers' social security numbers to email addresses might have made its way onto the dark web, and now, it appears to be happening again.

As revealed after a recent internal AT&T investigation, millions of its customers' call and text records were reportedly stolen by hackers, as shared by the carrier in a new SEC filing, with the carrier again pointing its finger at a third-party cloud platform that the hackers were able to "unlawfully access (via NBC News). According to the carrier, the threat actors acted between April 14 and April 25, stealing call record data ranging between May 1 and October 31, 2022, as well as on January 2, 2023, stealing six months worth of call and text records. Additionally, the breach included call and text records of all of AT&T's MVNOs, which include Black Wireless, Cricket, H20 Wireless, Jolt Mobile, and many more.

AT&T says that the content of the records was not compromised, and no personal customer information could be breached, except phone numbers. "The data does not contain the content of calls or texts, personal information such as Social Security numbers, dates of birth, or other personally identifiable information," wrote AT&T. However, in addition to the AT&T customers' phone numbers, the record also gives threat actors access to the phone numbers of people that the compromised customers interacted with, the frequency of interactions, and an "and aggregate call duration for a day or month."

The carrier is currently notifying those impacted, and has reportedly made one arrest in connection with the breach.