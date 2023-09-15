If you’re reading a review from Android Police, we guarantee we’ve spent hours and hours tinkering with that gadget to give you a full verdict on how well it works and whether it’s the right pick for you. We want you to only spend your money on the absolute best tech for your circumstances, and that’s why we take our review process very seriously.

As part of our reviews program, we have awards that we give out to notably great tech. We’ve now expanded our awards to allow us to better show you why we're excited about a particular gadget. Our four new titles will now be given out to the products that we believe deserve more recognition. Our new titles are Editor's Choice, Best Value, Staff Pick, and Innovation Award. Below, we'll talk you through what each of these means when you spot them on Android Police.

4 Images Close

Editor’s Choice

The Android Police Editor’s Choice award is our prestigious pick that only goes to the very best products on the market. If we love a product wholeheartedly, it will get our Editor’s Choice award. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s perfect in every way, but it stands out among the rest of the competition, and we want you to consider adding it to your tech arsenal. We don’t give our Editor’s Choice award lightly, so if you spot it on a review at AP, you’ll know it has our seal of approval.

Best Value

The Best Value title is Android Police’s way of pointing you in the right direction of the top picks if you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to the best products. We give this award to gadgets that are particularly great for the price. Expect to see this award in our reviews of the very best cheap Android phones, cheap Android tablets, and other devices. If we want to tell you that one cheaper product stands out, we’ll put the Best Value logo on it.

Staff Pick

Sometimes we want to sing about products that aren’t necessarily the very best or the top cheap option. When that happens we give them the Staff Pick award. These are choices that may not necessarily be the best money can buy, but we love them wholeheartedly, and we want you to know that. If you spot the Staff Pick logo, you know it’s something that reviewer truly loves.

Innovation Award

The Innovation Award at Android Police is slightly different from the three review awards, and we will sometimes give this award outside our normal review process. This is when we want to highlight a particular innovation in consumer technology. If a particular product, service, application, or game does something truly groundbreaking, we use the Innovation Award to let you know how important we think it is.

To learn more about Android Police’s product recommendations, head to our how we test page to learn how we bring you the best reviews possible.