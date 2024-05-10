Every once in a while, you need a change. A freshen-up, whether it be a new hairstyle or some fancy new digs. This is why we’ve redesigned the Android Police logo for 2024 and well beyond. You can check out our new logo for AP directly above, and fair warning, you will begin seeing it across the entire site starting today. In fact, you should now see the fresh logo across all of our platforms.

You'll immediately start seeing this new icon in our watermarked images, our newsletter, across our social platforms, and everywhere else you get your Android Police fix. This is a big change for us as this is our first logo redesign since 2015, and while we're sad to say goodbye to the existing AP iconography, we're incredibly excited to debut our new look A and P.

We wanted to keep a lot of what made the AP logo iconic and instantly recognizable but also wanted something new and fresh that provides a feel to better represent the future of the site as we continue to cover all of your favorite Android news for many years to come. This is why we’ve further highlighted the AP coral coloring by making the new A entirely that shade. Previously, it was just the center of the A that had that colorful look, so it now takes center stage for something more splashy and recognizable.

While we’re talking logos, let’s take a look at the Android Police logos of yesteryear. There have been a couple of different designs at the top of the site, but truly, the logo has only ever changed once before in earnest. The first-ever logo was here from the start when the site first launched in 2010. It was the Android mascot with a police uniform and badge. He was accompanied by the site’s tagline at the time, “Looking after all things Android”.

The look of Android Police in 2010

In 2015, as part of a major redesign of Android Police, the logo changed to the sharp AP logo we’ve come to love for over a decade. It rolled out at the end of January 2015, and since then, the formatting of the Android Police text alongside the logo has been tweaked multiple times, but we haven't seen any changes to the main icon, it was simply that good.

The look of Android Police in 2015

But now we’re entering a new era with our redesigned logo, looking to tackle the Android beat with gusto and a new logo at our backs. AP will always remain a place to get your Android and Google news, editorials, and criticism, and we're continuing in our mission to cover everything consumer tech in the land of mobile products. If it connects to a Google device or if it's a direct rival to an Android product, AP is still striving to be the go-to resource for your needs. Thanks for all the years reading Android Police, and we hope you're going to love what we have coming next!