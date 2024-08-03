July 2024 would have been a slow month for games, but thanks to Netflix, we have plenty of new Android titles to try out this month. While Disney Speedstorm disappointed us with its aggressive monetization, Kingdom Rush 5 showed that one of the best mobile game series is still going strong. Metal Slug: Awakening finally received its global release, and Dragon Prince: Xadia is a fantastic adaptation of the Netflix series.

Some of these games will inevitably make our roundup of the best Android games, but we've selected a handful, so you have plenty of choices. Go ahead and grab your favorite Android controller and read on to discover the best new Android game releases to grace our OS.

1 Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance TD

Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance Price $6 .99 In-app purchases $0.99 – $99.99 per item

Subscription ❌ No Controller support ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publisher Ironhide Games Publish date July 25, 2024 Genre Strategy Expand $6.99 at Play Store

The Kingdom Rush series of tower defense games has been steadily trucking along since 2011, and 13 years later it's lost none of its charm. To keep things fresh, Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance throws an alliance between good and evil into the mix, giving you a much more diverse range of towers to choose from. You can now control two heroes simultaneously, greatly expanding the range of defensive options at your disposal.

Close

At its core, Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance is another solid entry into the tower defense series, but there are a couple of catches. The core game is shorter than other Kingdom Rush titles, forcing you to spend money on top of the game's already high entry fee. However, if you want a short, enjoyable tower defense game to while away a few hours with, Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance holds up to the standards set by its predecessors.

2 Metal Slug: Awakening

Metal Slug: Awakening In-app purchases $0.99 – $99.99 per item Subscription ❌ No ChromeOS support ❌ No Publisher HaoPlay Limited Publish date July 12, 2024 Genre Action Expand See at Play Store

For a certain generation, Metal Slug is a name so familiar that it's inevitable that a modern reboot of the franchise would come along sooner or later based on the nostalgia factor alone. Usually, this leads to the franchise's branding slapped over a generic game system and a ton of microtransactions, but Metal Slug: Awakening is bound to please both veterans and newcomers to the series (although there are microtransactions).

Close

Metal Slug: Awakening taps into the same frantic side-scrolling action that made the original games fun. Picking from a huge roster of characters, you'll run and gun your way through ever more ridiculous enemies, picking up power-ups and weapons as you go. There's even a multiplayer mode so you can play with your friends. The aforementioned microtransactions follow the gacha system of randomized character collection, which is frustrating but doesn't detract from what is an excellent addition to the Metal Slug series. Despite the PC version supporting controllers, you can only use touch-screen controls on the mobile version.

3 Arranger NETFLIX

Arranger In-app purchases ❌ No Subscription Netflix Games ChromeOS support ❌ No Publisher Netflix Publish date July 17, 2024 Genre Puzzle Controller support ✅ Yes Expand See at Play Store

Arranger is one of those games where you immediately know you're in for a good time as soon as you load it up. Its vibrant art style is packed with detail, and thanks to the slow-paced puzzles, you have plenty of time to take in your environment as you play. It's published as part of the Netflix Games library, so as long as you have a Netflix subscription, you can play without worrying about ads or microtransactions.