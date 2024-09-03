August 2024 is a slow month for new Android games. Still, there are a few great titles out this month that we recommend playing. Exploding Kittens 2 is an improvement over the original digital card game in every way, and The Darkside Detective is one of the best adventure games on Android.

None of these games are demanding titles. You can enjoy them on budget Android tablets. These games are the perfect platform for relaxing for an evening of gaming. However, if you're hungry for more great titles, explore our roundup of the best Android games you can play today.

5 Exploding Kittens 2

Exploding Kittens 2 Price $4 .99 In-app purchases $0.99 – $14.99 per item Subscription ❌ No Controller support ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publisher Marmalade Game Studio Publish date August 12, 2024 Genre Board Game Expand $6.99 at Play Store

If you felt like the first digital adaption of Exploding Kittens was a poor imitation of the popular tabletop card game, Exploding Kittens 2 is worth a look. Nothing from the original game was left out. Despite a frustrating amount of microtransactions (there's no need for a Season Pass here), all three expansions to the original game are playable. Exploding Kittens 2 features customizable avatars, multiple game modes, animated cards, nope cards, and an offline AI to play against.

Close

If you're wondering whether Exploding Kittens 2's microtransactions are worth it, consider how much you might play. Exploding Kittens 2 brings a lot of new features. Still, you'll only benefit from these if you regularly play. Otherwise, don't bother with the microtransactions. The core game will be enough for you.

4 The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective Price $6 .99 In-app purchases ❌ No Subscription ❌ No Controller support ✅ Yes ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publisher Akupara Games Publish date July 23, 2024 Genre Adventure Expand $6.99 at Play Store

Darkside Detective might be a short adventure (approximately three hours), but each minute is packed with hilarious jokes, clever references, and logical puzzles that stop short of causing you to rip out your hair in frustration. Despite the short runtime, there's plenty of narrative to explore in the cases you'll solve, and as you'll soon discover, this is the main attraction. That, and the warm pixel art that looks fantastic on mobile screens.