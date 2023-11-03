October saw a surprising variety of Android games hit the Play Store. From quirky indie gems like Subpar Pool to another sequel to the long-running Dungeon Hunter franchise, we think there's something for everyone here. Of course, it wouldn't be October without a new horror game for Android, and Netflix obliged with the release of Slayway Camp 2.

We've rounded up the best games of October 2023 to help you catch up on all the latest releases. There's a lot to get excited about here, so grab your favorite gaming tablet and dive in.

1 Subpar Pool

Part golf game, part roguelike, all whimsical. Subpar Pool is a mix of genres that perfectly complement each other. While the basic premise is simple (clear all the balls on the table in a set number of turns), the amount of tools at your disposal means that no two playthroughs are the same.

Subpar pool implements a few roguelite mechanics for replayability. The game lets you choose cards from a deck before each playthrough, affecting everything from what balls you can use to how long you have to shoot.

Subpar Pool is developed by Grapefrukt games, the developer behind Rymdkapsel, one of our favorite RTS games for Android. While Subpar Pool doesn't share any of the same mechanics, the developer's experience with crafting carefully built games shines through here.

2 Dungeon Hunter 6

In 2015, the Dungeon Hunter franchise jumped from mobile devices to desktop with Dungeon Hunter 5, bringing the ARPG to a broader audience. However, Dungeon Hunter 6 is mobile-exclusive again, which is where we think it belongs.

Dungeon Hunter 6 isn't the most original ARPG we've played, but it's a decent alternative to Diablo Immortal. Dungeon Hunter 6's gameplay is fast and fluid, with plenty of content to satisfy hack-and-slash fans, but it suffers from bloated microtransactions and an overemphasis on big numbers.

Overall, Dungeon Hunter 6 offers a hefty amount of content in a streamlined package. While it might not make headlines anytime soon, you can't go wrong with this enjoyable RPG.

3 Kingdom Eighties

Kingdom Eighties is an unusual spin-off of Raw Fury's Kingdom franchise. Rather than the quasi-historical settings of previous Kingdom games, Kingdom Eighties is firmly set in the 1980s. There's more than a hint of Stranger Things here. You control a young camp counselor who has to marshal their friends and local children to defend the town from the supernatural Greed.

Despite the distinct setting, Kingdom Eighties plays much the same as previous Kingdom games. You'll build fortifications, expand your town, and explore new areas. It will be instantly familiar to anyone who's played either Kingdom: New Lands or Kingdom: Two Crowns.

For newcomers to the franchise, Kingdom Eighties is the perfect place to start with the franchise. It's shorter than previous games (although frustratingly, not much cheaper), and the stronger narrative helps introduce you to the game's mechanics. While Kingdom Eighties might not please die-hard fans of previous games, it's still a beautiful pixel-art RPG with few flaws.

4 Slayaway Camp 2

The original Slayaway Camp was a bizarrely funny horror puzzle game where you'd slaughter camp counselors in a variety of gory ways. The sequel, now exclusive to Netflix Games, offers the same premise but with a fresh art style and a Netflix setting.

The premise of Slayaway Camp 2 is that the main character is trapped within the streaming service and must slaughter their way through retro horror movies. The game's UI is thus a parody of Netflix's mobile app and, thankfully, doesn't feel like an advertisement.

Fans of the original game might be put off by the switch from sliding movement to single-square hops, but we highly recommend you stick with it, as Slayaway Camp 2 retains all the charm, humor, and gory kills of the original.

5 Reverse: 1999

Soon, there will be more gacha games than any other genre on the Play Store, but as Reverse: 1999 shows, there's still plenty of room for innovation. Set in an alternate history, you'll time travel to different eras as you attempt to fix the broken timeline. It's an intriguing concept, and thanks to the cinematic cutscenes and excellent voice acting, you'll find it hard not to be absorbed into the narrative.

Reverse: 1999 uses a card system as the backbone of battles. This adds a welcome level of decision making to battles, which otherwise may have been tedious at best. Of course, as a gacha game, you'll accumulate a diverse cast of characters that add their unique abilities to battles.

However, we think that the atmosphere of Reverse: 1999 is the biggest reason to try it out. It's a visual and auditory delight that everyone can appreciate.

6 Wizard of Legend

At Android Police, we love a good roguelike, and Wizard of Legend is an excellent addition to the range of games on the Play Store. Announced for mobile back in 2021, Wizard of Legend is finally here on our mobile devices five years after it was released on PC and consoles.

Wizard of Legend is a hack-and-slash dungeon crawler that, despite some repetitive gameplay, is incredibly satisfying to play. It's fast-paced; you'll combine spells, abilities, and dodges into a frantic blur of whirling attacks. It's an excellent choice for people who enjoyed Vampire Survivors but want to play something more focused.

Wizard of Legend is an entertaining game ideally suited for your phone. Let's hope we don't have to wait as long for a sequel.

Play the biggest Android games from October

October saw a mixture of long-awaited games and surprise hits arrive on our Android devices. But if you're desperate for more, catch up on the best Android games.