The Play Store saw many critically acclaimed games arrive on Android devices in May 2024, from retro creations like Sonic Mania Plus to newer hits like Katana Zero. However, we saw a new and exciting puzzle game, Paper Trails, a must-play for anyone with one of the top Android tablets.

Many of the games released this month are Netflix exclusives, so you'll need a Netflix account to play. If you're unsure whether a subscription is worth it, check out our roundup of the best games in the Netflix Games library.

1 Paper Trail

Tactile and clever puzzle adventure

Paper Trail In-app purchases ❌ No Subscription Netflix Games Controller support ❌ No ChromeOS support ❌ No Publisher Netflix Publish date May 17, 2024 Genre Puzzle See at Play Store

Paper Trail is one of the most unique puzzle games we've played. Each level is a sheet of paper that you can fold, revealing new paths, routes around obstacles, and solutions to puzzles. While these puzzles aren't the most challenging, the experience of folding virtual paper is carefully designed to feel as satisfying as possible. There are also plenty of hidden secrets to uncover that aren't required to progress through the game.

The story of Paper Trails follows Paige, a young woman running away from home to attend university. Throughout your adventure, you'll meet a diverse cast of characters who, while unintelligible, are universally charming. That being said, the story is somewhat melancholic; an atmosphere of quiet contemplation permeates the entire game. Overall, it's easily one of the best puzzle games on Android.

2 Katana ZERO

Beautiful and action-packed pixel platformer

Katana ZERO In-app purchases ❌ No Subscription Netflix Games Controller support ✅ Yes ChromeOS support ❌ No Publisher Netflix Publish date May 16, 2024 Genre Action See at Play Store

Katana ZERO is a neo-noir action platformer that launched on PC and consoles in 2019. While it took a few years to arrive on our phones, we're happy to report that the mobile port is just as good as the original. If you're unfamiliar with Katana Zero, it's a short (about 5 hours) experience but is undoubtedly one of the best platformers on mobile.

Katana Zero's gameplay looks straightforward on the surface, but when you start playing, you'll quickly realize why people rave about it. The gameplay is fast-paced but brutal, so you'll have to replay each level several times as you figure out your next steps. It's just the right level of challenge, and the plot twists will keep you looking forward to the next chapter in the story.

3 Squad Busters

Short and satisfying multiplayer fun

Squad Busters In-app purchases $0.29 – $99.99 per item Subscription ❌ No Controller support ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publisher Supercell Publish date May 29, 2024 Genre Action See at Play Store

If you're a fan of Supercell's games, you probably don't need much encouragement to try Squad Busters. Drawing in familiar characters from the publisher's range of games, you'll group up a few and travel around a map, defeating other players to gather as many gems as possible. It's simple to pick up and play, and while Supercell's tradition of slightly frustrating progression is very present here, there's no denying that Squad Busters is an enjoyable way to spend a few minutes at a time.