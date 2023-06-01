While we saw fewer games arrive on the Play Store this May, there were still plenty of titles to get excited about that will easily make up many of the best games on Android. The return of World of Goo is exciting for many, but we've also seen sequels to popular franchises like Dumb Ways to Die and Super Cat Tales. Notably, these aren't very demanding games, so you should be able to play all of these with a budget Android phone.

1 Dumb Ways to Die 4

Dumb Ways to Die 4 brings the wide variety of quirky minigames we have come to expect from the franchise, but rather than introducing significant gameplay mechanics, it returns to the style of the first Dumb Ways to Die game. It's a refreshingly fun game; you won't be disappointed if you enjoyed any of its predecessors.

Dumb Ways to Die 4 is free-to-play with microtransactions and ads. These range up to a staggering $134.99 purchase for in-game currency, but thankfully it's mostly cosmetics locked behind paywalls. Overall, these don't detract much from the experience, making Dumb Ways to Die 4 the perfect way to whittle away time on your commute.

In-app purchases: $1.99 – $134.99

2 Laya's Horizon

With Laya's Horizon, game development studio Snowman took everything we loved about Alto's Adventure and Alto's Odyssey and cranked it up to 11. Despite offering completely different gameplay, Laya's Horizon feels like a sequel to the Alto games, pulling off the same trick of calming you while you dodge obstacles at high speeds.

Laya's Horizon is a 3D wingsuiting adventure that we can't recommend enough. While there's a relatively steep learning curve, the final product might be Snowman's best. However, it's been snapped up by Netflix Games, so you'll need a subscription to play.

Netflix Games exclusive

In-app purchases: None

3 Mia and the Dragon Princess

An FMV game starring some notable actors, Mia and the Dragon Princess takes us on an action-packed adventure where we can influence the narrative as we play. FMV games tend to be fairly sedate adventures, but Mia and the Dragon Princess is packed with brilliant fight scenes; it's worth playing just to watch the choreography.

You'll need to pay $4.99 to unlock the whole game, but you can play the first couple of chapters for free.

In-app purchases: $4.99

4 Valiant Force 2

Despite some frustrating monetization, Valiant Force 2 is an absorbing turn-based strategy game with plenty of depth. While you'll have to rely on the game's gacha system to generate heroes, the massive variety of heroes means you'll struggle to run out of strategic options.

Fans of the original Valiant Force game should undoubtedly play this sequel, but it's worth trying out if you enjoy playing any of the best strategy games on Android. Just be aware that this is a gacha game, which can be frustrating for some.

In-app purchases: $0.99 - $99.99

5 Peridot

In May, Niantic returned to its pre-Pokemon Go roots by releasing an AR game with a completely original IP. Peridot might seem like a Pokemon Go on the surface but delve a little deeper, and you'll find an experience more akin to Tamagotchi. The aim is to develop a closer bond with your creatures, and the result is undeniably adorable, even if microtransactions taint the experience.

Peridot is on the same course as its predecessors as a free-to-play game with microtransactions. However, they're particularly egregious here. But if you can handle the obnoxious in-app purchases, it's worth checking out Niantic's first original IP in years.

In-app purchases: $0.99 - $99.99

6 Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Lost Words: Beyond the Page launched as a Stadia exclusive in 2020, and it's since been ported to various platforms. It's finally available on Android, so you can now try this stunning narrative platformer on your phone. The atmosphere is the most impressive feature, but the gameplay and narrative are adequate to keep your interest throughout.

Like Antivine, you can only play a few chapters of Lost Words: Beyond the Page before a paywall blocks you. However, $5.99 is a reasonable price for this stunning game.

In-app purchases: $5.99

7 Torchlight: Infinite

Torchlight Infinite is the biggest Diablo Immortal competitor on the Play Store, and there's plenty going on here that makes it stand apart from last year's biggest mobile ARPG. As we noted in our review, Torchlight Infinite offers fairer monetization and an expansive combat system. However, an obscure perk system and lackluster content prevent it from being a Diablo Immortal killer.

That said, casual ARPG fans will be engrossed in Torchlight Infinite for hours. It's free-to-play as it relies on good old-fashioned microtransactions to make a profit, but to its credit, these are easily ignored for the most part.

In-app purchases: $9.99 - $104.99

8 Antivine

Antivine is part casual, part puzzle game. If you've played Monument Valley before, you can expect similar gameplay here, but there's a distinctly different aesthetic. It's simpler than most of our favorite puzzle games, but its soothing gameplay is the real draw.

Antivine is free to download, but you must pay $3.99 to play past the first few levels. This is not stated on the game's Play Store listing, so be aware this is not a free game before downloading.

In-app purchases: $3.99

9 Legend of Keepers

A dungeon management game with a humorous twist, Legend of Keepers is a port of the 2021 game for desktop and Nintendo Switch. In Legend of Keepers, you'll take the place of an ambitious dungeon manager attempting to climb the corporate ladder by building the best dungeon. You'll attempt to protect your dungeon against gold-hungry heroes; it's easily one of the best roguelikes available on the Play Store.

Legends of Keepers is a premium game with no microtransactions or ads. However, you will eventually be able to buy the DLC that was released on the desktop and Switch versions. The game's interface was completely redesigned for mobile; however, you may find the UI slightly overwhelming without the benefit of one of our favorite budget Android tablet's large screens.

In-app purchases: None

10 Aether Gazer

The number of free-to-play gacha games on the Play Store can sometimes feel overwhelming, but plenty of excellent titles are hiding in the sea. Aether Gazer is a recent addition to the crowd, but its smooth gameplay and (at the time of writing) fair monetization have already made it stand out.

While Aether Gazer has superficial similarities to games like Honkai Impact, its mechanics are refreshingly unique. However, we recommend starting off with our beginner's guide, as Aether Gazer is just as challenging to make sense of as its brethren.

In-app purchases: $0.99 – $89.99

11 Farming Simulator 23 Mobile

The Farming Simulator games have had a spotty release on Android; five of the games released in the last ten years are missing from the Play Store. However, Farming Simulator 23 is here, introducing new crops, farms, and vehicles to satisfy your agricultural desires.

The last Farming Simulator game on Android was in 2020, and this year's iteration is a noticeable upgrade. The gameplay remains the same, but the improved graphics and expanded content are reason enough to purchase. While some content is locked behind paywalls, the Switch version retails for $44.99, while purchasing all in-game content on Android will set you back $34. This is still cheaper than the Switch version, even when factoring in the base game's price.

In-app purchases: $0.99 – $3.49

12 World of Goo Remastered

World of Goo will be a familiar name to anyone who enjoyed mobile gaming in the hazy days of 2011, and thanks to Netflix, we were blessed this month with a remaster that brought HD to the venerable puzzle game. Thankfully the core gameplay loop was untouched, so you can relive the classic game on your Android tablet without squinting at blurry graphics.

World of Goo Remastered boasts HD graphics and cross-platform saves, but this comes at the cost of requiring a Netflix subscription. However, as a Netflix Games exclusive, the game has no ads or microtransactions.

Netflix Games exclusive

In-app purchases: None

13 Super Cat Tales: PAWS

The latest installment in the Super Cat Tales series, Super Cat Tales: PAWS, is the same Mario-style platformer game we've grown to love. In fact, it might be too similar, but long-time fans might see this as a positive feature.

Super Cat Tales: PAWS is free-to-play with ads, but these can be removed with an in-app purchase. While it doesn't bring any significant changes to the series, it's hard not to recommend this adorable platformer.

In-app purchases: $1.99 - $5.99

