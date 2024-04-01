Games old and new landed on the Play Store in March, from the long-awaited port of Art of Rally and Ghost Trick to exciting sequels like Boomerang RPG. This month builds on thealready impressive lineupof Android games released in 2024; you're spoiled for choice if you're looking for something new to play.

We've collected the best new Android games of March 2024 so you can play the latest releases without trawling through the much in the Play Store. Try pairing these fantastic titles with one ofour favorite Android controllersfor the best experience.

1 Art of Rally

A stylish and atmospheric racer

Art of Rally Price $4 .99 In-app purchases $1.99 - Australia DLC Subscription ❌ No Controller support ✅ Yes ChromeOS support ❌ No Publisher Noodlecake Publish date March 25, 2024 Genre Racing $4.99 at Play Store

Art of Rally was pushed back from its original December launch date, but it's finally out on Android. The atmospheric racing game offers both casual and racing game fans an enjoyable experience. The winding roads and scenic locations offer a relaxing experience through beginner-friendly game modes, while daily and weekly challenges offer competitive gamers a chance to push their skills.

Art of Rally is set during rally racing's golden era, the 1960s, and features iconic rally cars from this decade to the 1990s. You'll race through Germany, Japan, Finland, Australia, and other countries across 60 unique stages. There are plenty of fun features to explore, from advanced rally tricks to controller support, which we highly recommend for this game. Overall, Art of Rally is an excellent addition to the best racing games on Android.

2 Boomerang RPG

Fight off hordes of enemies with increasingly ridiculous weapons

Boomerang RPG In-app purchases $0.99 – $89.99 per item Subscription ❌ No Controller support ❌ No ChromeOS support ❌ No Publisher Super Planet Publish date March 17, 2024 Genre Action See at Play Store

Boomerang RPG isn't the most polished game we've played, but its addicting blend of action and idle gameplay is challenging to put down. Inspired by Missle Dude RPG, Boomerang RPG faces off the titular Dude character against endless waves of demons. As you dispatch more and more, you can upgrade the Dude and his weapons to take on even more powerful enemies. It's repetitive but extremely satisfying.

Boomerang RPG is ideal if you enjoy games like Vampire Survivors but don't enjoy the ever-increasing difficulty. Despite the avalanche of numbers on screen at any given time, Boomerang RPG is a casual experience; it is perfect for winding down at the end of the day or passing time while waiting for the bus.

3 Pixel Heroes: Tales of Emond

An idle RPG with beautiful pixel art graphics

Pixel Heroes: Tales of Emond In-app purchases $0.99 – $99.99 per item Subscription ❌ No Controller support ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publisher HaoPlay Limited Publish date March 13, 2024 Genre RPG See at Play Store

Idle RPGS are a dime-a-dozen on the Play Store, but Pixel Heroes: Tales of Emond stands apart thanks to its fantastic visuals, long story, and excellent voice acting. You're responsible for preparing your heroes for battle, after which the idle combat engine takes over. Beyond the main story, there are minigames, co-op challenges, and a competitive leaderboard where you'll face off against other players.

Pixel Heroes: Tales of Emond is a must-play for idle game fans. Even if you prefer a more hands-on RPG, it's a satisfying experience. Although the combat is automatic, there is plenty of opportunity to develop your own strategies through gear selection or formations. Just note that gameplay progression becomes relatively slow later in the game, but there's no need to splash out on microtransactions.

4 Strange Horticulture

Unravel an occult mystery while growing unusual plants

Strange Horticulture Price $5 .49 In-app purchases ❌ No Subscription ❌ No Controller support ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publisher Plug in Digital Publish date March 22, 2024 Genre Puzzle $5.49 at Play Store

Strange Horticulture is a unique puzzle game in which you uncover an occult mystery while growing and selling plants to your customers. The gameplay is straightforward at first, but as the mystery develops, the gameplay takes a back seat to the increasingly spooky story. Regardless of where you are in the story, you'll spend your time behind the desk in your shop, studying plants, examining clues, and serving customers. It's all done at your own pace; there's no rush.

Strange Horticulture feels like Papers, Please. The basic gameplay is easy to grasp but steadily grows in complexity, while the story is the real hook. Expect a lot of reading. While you'll adventure around the world of Strange Horticulture, this traveling is presented as text prompts and descriptions rather than any visual changes in setting. Don't let this discourage you; Strange Horticulture is one of the most engrossing games on the Play Store.

5 Game Dev Tycoon NETFLIX

The classic game developer simulation without ads