The range of Android games released in March had even more variety than the best games of February. From the inevitable batch of ACA NeoGeo titles to digital board game adaptions, we've collected the month's best games into today's roundup.

There's a game from nearly every genre here, but if you want more variety, check our roundup of the best games on Android. However, we did see many strategy games released this month, so you may want to explore our top Android tablets if one catches your eye.

1 Real Bout Fatal Fury Special

It wouldn't be a new month of Android game releases without some new ACA NeoGeo ports. Fatal Fury Special is an updated version of Fatal Fury 2; it expands the roster and changes the gameplay. Notably, it allowed players to combine attacks for the first time, leading to more variety in fights. Its original release received overwhelmingly positive reviews, and now you can play it from your phone.

Like every other ACA NeoGeo game, Fatal Fury special is available for $3.99. It's a stellar example of the Fatal Fury series, but if it doesn't appeal to you, try some of the best ACA Neo Geo games instead.

2 Volzerk

Volzerk is Monster Hunter crossed with Pokemon. While you'll explore the world, slaughtering hapless creatures as you go, you'll also spend time raising and breeding your own monsters. Its art style is reminiscent of Genshin Impact (although not quite as stunning). Monsters and characters can be swapped between at will, so you always have a variety of strategies at your fingertips.

Volzerk is free-to-play, but the major drawback is that buying additional heroes can only be done via in-game purchases. Fortunately, this doesn't rely on a gacha system, and you can easily complete the game without buying anything.

3 CrimeTrip

CrimeTrip is a unique AR game where you'll solve six real cases from the 70s and 80s. Even true crime fans that know these cases by heart will enjoy solving the puzzles needed to crack the case. It's not an exceptionally difficult game, but its atmosphere is spot on.

CrimeTrip is free to download, but you'll need to make an in-app purchase to progress past the prologue of each case. It's a great adventure game, but you'll need to enjoy true crime stories to get the most out of it.

4 Unmatched

The best board game adaptions on Android offer the same feel as the physical game, with the convenience of a video game. While the large amounts of prompts may be unnecessary for Unmatched veterans, the digital adaption is perfect for introducing new players. For veterans, the AI provides a good challenge for all skill levels, although you'll want to play against another person for the best experience. It's a game best played on tablets, as the amount of information on-screen is sometimes difficult to parse on a phone.

Unmatched is available for $7.99, and you can purchase individual characters via microtransactions.

5 Stuffo the Puzzle Bot

Stuffo the Puzzle Bot is another hidden gem worth playing just for the excellent pixel art. However, if puzzles are what you're here for, you won't be disappointed. Each puzzle is relatively short, and with only 65 levels, you may whip through the game faster than expected. However, each one is a joy to solve, and the audio is exceptional. Stuffo makes bizarre but adorable squelching noises as they move around, and you certainly won't want to mute the retro music.

Stuffo the Puzzle Bot is easily worth $3.49. The developers have promised more levels in the future, but there isn't a timeframe for this yet.

6 Mighty Doom

Mighty Doom nearly didn't make it on this list, as it's plagued with the same problems as its twin, Tomb Raider Reloaded. However, Mighty Doom is better executed and, most importantly, has a soundtrack equal to the mainline games.

You'll have to put up with irritating microtransactions to enjoy Mighty Doom, but if you can stomach these, you can enjoy this brilliantly fast-paced top-down shooter. Just grab a pair of the best headphones before you start, then crank the volume as high as possible.

7 Munchkin

Another digital board game adaptation, Munchkin, is an excellent recreation of the tabletop card game. However, rather than replicating the board game feel, Munchkin recreates the experience through 2D art. It's played exactly the same as the physical game, but much more fun to look at.

Munchkin is available to download for $9.99 with no in-app purchases. You can also play it via online multiplayer, cross-platform with the Steam and iOS versions.

8 Settlement Survival

Settlement Survival launched with some disastrous bugs, but these were quickly ironed out. It has the same content as the PC version but is retooled slightly for mobile. While we think they could have optimized the UI more, this excellent city builder is great value for money.

Settlement Survival is available for $5.99 with no microtransactions. City builder fans must give it a go, but be warned that the lack of mobile optimization can sometimes be frustrating.

9 Highwater

In our time with Highwater, we noted that this is easily one of the top titles in Netflix Games' library. There are some rough spots in the dialogue, and users have pointed out bugs that prevent them from saving the game, but this is still one of the best adventure games on Android. It's even got controller support.

Highwater is a Netflix exclusive, but this means that subscribers don't have to worry about ads or in-app purchases.

10 Lucid Lenses

Lucid Lenses is technically in early access, but there's already plenty in this romance adventure game to enjoy. It's more of a visual novel than an adventure game, but the few minigames scattered throughout offer some variety. The watercolor art style also makes the whole experience a visual joy. Considering the subject matter, the narrative isn't particularly heartbreaking, but some choices are genuinely tough to make.

Lucid Lenses is available for $3.99, and there are no microtransactions.

11 Dead by Daylight Mobile

Dead by Daylight Mobile was initially released in 2020, but March saw the game relaunched with better graphics and new features. While we concluded that this was basically to justify the addition of a battle pass, it's still an overall improvement over the original mobile version.

As the inclusion of a battle pass might suggest, Dead by Daylight Mobile is free to play with microtransactions. However, although returning players may find the relaunch frustrating, it's a great experience for newcomers.

12 Voice of Cards

The Voice of Cards trilogy is a series of card-based games based on tabletop RPGs. It's a unique approach to the card-game genre, with unique narration. The narrator accompanies you throughout the game, and their voice isn't perfect. It's broken up with the sound of them mispronouncing or mumbling words, clearing their throat, or temporarily losing their train of thought. This helps the overall experience feel like an in-person tabletop game rather than a video game.

We've linked the free prologue to the trilogy below. It's a great way to try out the game and nicely sets up the first game in the series. Each full game is available as a separate download for $11.99, less than half the price of the PC and console versions.

13 Brotato

Brotato might be the best of all the Vampire Survivors clones. However, it's a unique experience with a substantially different feel. Notably, each run is more focused, clocking in under 30 minutes regardless of how far you've progressed through the game. While the lack of controller support is a significant drawback, the gameplay is satisfying enough with touch controls.

Brotato is available for $4.99, which, unusually for a mobile port, is the same price as the PC version. However, it's worth every cent.

14 Terra Nil

Part puzzle game, part city-builder, Terra Nil is a unique approach to whatever genre you think it fits best in. The idea is that you have to restore a devastated ecosystem to a lush paradise, free of human influence. This creates a distinct gameplay cycle, which, although obtuse at times, is a satisfying experience overall.

Terra Nil is another Netflix exclusive, so subscribers won't see ads or in-app transactions.

Try some of the best Android games released in March 2023

While a preponderance of strategy games was released on the Play Store in March, this has been a bumper month for every genre. There have been plenty of great titles that flew under most people's radar, so make sure to give Lucid Lenses or Stuffo the Puzzle Bot a go. We've also seen some fantastic games added to Netflix's library this month; why not try some more brilliant Netflix games?