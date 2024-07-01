While Star Wars: Hunters was the most prominent new Android game released in June 2024, Hyper Light Drifter was perhaps the most unexpected launch. Between these two big names, we saw a massive variety of Android games launch on the Play Store this month, covering MOBAs, MMOs, and more.

Read on to see which are the best games on Android this month. These games suit phones or tablets, but a common theme this month is fantastic soundtracks, so immerse yourself with noise-cancelling earbuds.

1 Star Wars: Hunters

Star Wars: Hunters In-app purchases $0.99 – $99.99 per item Subscription ❌ No Controller support ✅ Yes ChromeOS support ❌ No Publisher Zynga Publish date June 3, 2024 Genre Strategy Expand See at Play Store

Star Wars: Hunters is a hero shooter that takes a lighter look at the Star Wars universe. The focus is on fun and frenzied action here, not rigid adherence to contradictory lore. It isn't particularly innovative; it's essentially a mashup of existing hero shooters like Overwatch 2 and Team Fortress 2 with a Star Wars skin on it. However, there is a decent amount of fun to be had in this free-to-play game from Zynga.

Close

If your hackles were raised by "free-to-play," keep them raised, as Star Wars: Hunters is packed full of microtransactions that, while not essential for progression, are frustrating. The constant reminders and unrewarding challenges leave a sour taste in your mouth, but Star Wars: Hunters is the perfect choice if you want a fun hero shooter to play for a couple of hours a day.

2 Skul: The Hero Slayer

Skul: The Hero Slayer Price $7 .99 In-app purchases ❌ No Subscription ❌ No Controller support ✅ Yes ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publisher Playdigious Publish date June 24, 2024 Genre Action Expand $7.99 at Play Store

On the surface, Skul: The Hero Slayer looks like a rough copy of action platformers like Dead Cells, but underneath the basic premise is a roguelite hack-and-slash platformer with plenty to offer fans of the genre. Skul: The Hero Slayer's notable feature is the ability to switch between new characters by trying on a new skull, completely changing your character's abilities and appearance with a press of a button. However, this comes with balancing issues that marr this otherwise splendid game.