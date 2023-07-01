While major game releases were few and far between this June, this only made the gems stand out even more. From unexpected hits like Harry Potter: Magic Awakened to long-awaited sequels like McPixel 3, June is a month of quality, not quantity. Some of June's releases will inevitably be included in our roundup of the best games on Android, so rest assured it's only the cream of the crop directly below. Keep in mind most of these games are suited for a phone's smaller screen, but if you want to upgrade to something more cinematic, playing on one of our favorite budget Android tablets is also an enjoyable way to play.

1 Harry Potter: Magic Awakened

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened doesn't look like a compelling adventure through Hogwarts on the surface, but it indeed delves into plenty of lore in this intriguing CCG, and that's exactly what you'll find. As we explain in our review, Magic Awakened mixes RTS, CCG, and RPG mechanics alongside a charming storybook aesthetic to create a tight, competitive experience with remarkable narrative depth.

While the microtransactions have the potential to spoil the game later in its life, right now, this is one of the best CCGs on the Play Store. While Harry Potter fans will get the most out of the game, thanks to its respect for the source material, we recommend this to anyone looking for a new CCG.

In-app purchases: $0.99 – $99.99 per item

2 Coffee Golf

Coffee Golf might not look it, but it's essentially a Wordle spin-off with a golf twist. If you're tired of the Wordle trend, don't look away yet, as this might be the best golf game on the Play Store. Coffee Golf has a simple premise, sink the five holes on each course in the fewest strokes possible. Once you're done, share your score in a Wordle-style format with your friends.

Coffee Golf is free-to-play; you'll get one chance on each daily course. However, you can watch an ad to replay it or pay $3.99 to unlock unlimited replays forever. Beyond this, there are no ads and no microtransactions.

In-app purchases - $3.99 per item

3 Fireball Wizard

Fireball Wizard is a platformer firmly rooted in the past. The gameplay is straightforward, and while it may seem too simplistic at times, it will likely bring up nostalgic memories for people who grew up playing the earliest platformer games. However, Fireball Wizard gives a nod to current trends by offering a dedicated speedrun mode. It's got full controller support, so grab one of the top Android controllers before you begin.

Fireball Wizard is free-to-download, but you'll have to make a small in-app purchase to unlock the entire game. This is a little cheeky on the developer's part, as it's easy to mistake the game as free-to-play until you've invested a significant amount of time in it. Regardless, this is a nifty retro platformer that retro platformer fans are sure to enjoy.

In-app purchases: $3.99 – $4.99 per item

4 Golf Odyssey 2

The second golf game of June, Golf Odyssey 2, is entirely different from Coffee Golf. It's 2D pixel-art graphics are akin to Desert Golfing, but Golf Odyssey 2 offers a much deeper progression system. As you complete each set of levels, you'll advance to a more challenging set, upgrading your character as you go. It can be frustrating to be forced to restart the set after failing at the last level (the developers have the audacity to describe Golf Odyssey 2 as "relaxing"). Still, it'll be all the more satisfying when you finally sink the last hole.

Golf Odyssey 2 is free-to-play with in-app purchases. We recommend picking up your favorite earbuds to play it, as the sound effects are just as satisfying as the gameplay.

In-app purchases: $0.99 – $8.49 per item

5 Payday: Crime War

Payday: Crime War isn't stellar as free-to-play FPS games go, but it's still the only way to play Payday on your phone. However, it's remarkable that it made it to mobile, having gone through years of development hell before finally becoming available to play. It's the classic Payday experience, despite a few issues that can impact your gameplay.

Payday: Crime War is free-to-play with microtransactions, which can sometimes be a little oppressive. We also recommend grabbing some friends to play with, as the tactical gameplay can be challenging without constant communication. Thankfully it has full controller support, a necessity for all the best FPS games.

In-app purchases: $0.99 – $99.99 per item

6 Lucid Lenses

We covered Lucid Lenses when it launched as early access in March, but now the full release is available to play. A romance adventure game where you'll follow the lives of a couple through the ups and downs of their relationship; you'll have to make critical choices to determine their fate. There are multiple story paths and endings to follow, so if you're keen to try out a fresh adventure game, Lucid Lenses is the game for you.

Lucid Lenses' first chapter is available as a free download, but we've linked the full version below. Upgrading from the free chapter is the same price, so if you're unsure about diving in, give the free chapter a try first.

Available on Play Pass

7 Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon may not share much in common with the original Shovel Knight game, but don't be wary of this puzzle spin-off. Pocket Dungeon is a puzzle-adventure game with a roguelike twist. Real-time matching gameplay is the core mechanic, but the adventure and roguelike mechanics add plenty of depth to turn this game into one of the best puzzle games on Android.

As a Netflix game, there are no microtransactions or ads in Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon. Best of all, this mobile version is up-to-date with all the free DLC added since the game's original release on other platforms.

Available on Netflix Games

8 McPixel 3

If you're unfamiliar with the McPixel series, there's no better place to start with McPixel 3. A sequel to the 2012 indie hit McPixel, McPixel 3 offers the same absurdist point-and-click adventure gameplay. It's a parody game where failure is just as satisfying as success. Issuing a command to the titular character is unlikely to have the result you expect, and success can only be found after a long trek through a bizarre and winding road of trial and error.

McPixel 3 is available for a one-time purchase of $2.99. However, if you want to give the original a shot first, you can download it for the same price from the Play Store.

In-app purchases: None

June 2023 was a great month for quality Android games

Mobile games become more spectacular by the day, with some offering beautiful graphics that will push the limits of your phone's hardware. However, in June, we saw plenty of non-intensive games that provide the short and sweet gameplay that makes mobile gaming great. If you're unsure where to start, we recommend giving Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon's addictive gameplay a try first.