Android gaming started strong in 2024 with some great new games in January, but February wound up even more packed thanks to a handful of brilliant titles landing on the Play Store this month. From the port of the decision-making RPG Yes, Your Grace to the bizarre but brilliant top-down shooter Rainbow Six: Smol, February is a month that will be hard to beat this year.

We've picked out five of the month's best games so you can dive into the best new Android games without delay. Most of these games are slow-paced, so wrap up with a blanket and a big-screen gaming tablet for the most enjoyment.

1 Potion Permit

A unique spin on the life simulation genre

Potion Permit Price $6 .99 In-app purchases ❌ No Subscription ❌ No Controller support ✅ Yes ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publisher Playdigious Publish date February 16, 2024 Genre RPG See at Play Store

Stardew Valley revitalized interest in life-simulation games, and now fans of this genre have almost too many games to choose from. Potion Permit is the latest of these, offering all the standard beats we expect from the genre with plenty of features that ensure it doesn't get lost in the crowd. We went hands-on with the game on release and came away impressed by its unique mechanics and charming visuals.

Potion Permit might be a bit too derivative for some, and many people have reported frustrating bugs, but the game is still a charming adventure from start to finish. What we especially liked about it was the variety of minigames scattered throughout, which kept all parts of the game interesting. It's a must-play for fans of life-simulation games, but if you want a casual RPG to relax with, it's also perfect for you.

2 Rainbow Six: Smol

A hilarious and fun tactical shooter

Rainbow Six: Smol In-app purchases ❌ No Subscription Netflix Games Controller support ✅ Yes ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publisher Netflix Publish date February 14, 2024 Genre Action See at Play Store

While patiently waiting for the release of Rainbow Six: Mobile, Rainbow Six: Smol appeared out of nowhere to steal its thunder. The cartoonish top-down spinoff looked bizarre, but once we tried it out, we decided this might be the definitive Rainbow Six game for mobile devices. Dedicated fans of Rainbow Six: Siege might find this a strange thing to say, but underneath the quirky characters and bright colors of Rainbow Six: Smol is an intense tactical shooter that is tons of fun.

Rainbow Six: Smol is an offline top-down shooter roguelite where you'll rescue hostages, assassinate terrorists, and defuse bombs. The 100% destructible levels are a joy to traverse through (literally), and the threat of permadeath will ensure you'll be thinking strategically to keep your favorite character alive for as long as possible. If you want a tactical offline shooter that focuses on fun, not realism, Rainbow Six: Smol is the game for you.

3 Yes, Your Grace

A kingdom management RPG with consequences

Yes, Your Grace In-app purchases $4.99 to unlock the full game Subscription ❌ No Controller support ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publisher Noodlecake Publish date February 1, 2024 Genre RPG See at Play Store

The 2D point-and-click decision-making game Yes, Your Grace launched on PC and macOS in 2020 and has since been ported to multiple consoles. It's hard to think of a game better suited for phones or tablets, so we're glad to see it arrive on the Play Store after a long wait. In Yes, Your Grace, you'll take on the role of a monarch handling the day-to-day management of their kingdom, dealing with diplomatic requests, family problems, and military threats.

Yes, Your Grace isn't perfect; despite the focus on decisions, you'll find that you actually have very little control over the game's ending. Nevertheless, it's a visually stunning game that offers fresh dilemmas and plot twists around every corner. It's a must-play if you enjoy games that focus on decision-making.

4 Please, Touch The Artwork 2

A silly, weird, and unmissable adventure

Please, Touch the Artwork 2 In-app purchases ❌ No Subscription ❌ No Controller support ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publisher Thomas Waterzooi Publish date February 22, 2024 Genre Adventure See at Play Store

Please, Touch the Artwork 2 is a rare gem of an Android game. Developed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Belgian painter James Ensor's death, it's a surreal adventure game where you'll fix damaged paintings and solve puzzles. It's not particularly complex, but it's free, with no ads or in-app purchases. It's also stunning to look at from start to finish, thanks to the representations of Ensor's paintings that make up the levels.

In Please, Touch the Artwork 2, you'll meander through James Ensor's paintings, collecting objects and restoring cracks in the paintings' fabric. While the game will only take about two hours to complete, it's more memorable than most games on the Play Store. Whether you're an art history buff or an adventure game fan, we highly recommend giving this small but unique gem of a game a go.

5 Wytchwood

A gothic crafting adventure

Wytchwood Price $4 .99 In-app purchases ❌ No Subscription ❌ No Controller support ✅ Yes ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publisher Whitethorn Games Publish date February 2, 2024 Genre Adventure $4.99 at Play Store

In Wytchwood, you'll play as a lone witch in fairytale-inspired woods, encountering various unique characters as you attempt to recover your memory. You'll explore new regions, craft potions, cast spells, and defeat monsters in your adventure. The game has a storybook feel, filling every scene with exaggerated characters, detail, and plenty of atmosphere. Even if the gameplay doesn't thrill you, it's worth playing just to explore the world.

Wytchwood leans heavily on the grim, gothic aspect of fairytales, offering a fairly grim narrative that probably won't leave you with happy, bubbly feelings. Just note that the gameplay revolves heavily around collecting ingredients; little action can be found here. However, it's nevertheless one of the best casual games released on the Play Store in recent months.

6 Ex Astris

An enjoyable mix of real-time and turn-based gameplay

Ex Astris Price $9 .99 In-app purchases ❌ No Subscription ❌ No Controller support ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publisher GRYPHLINE Publish date February 26, 2024 Genre RPG $9.99 at Play Store

Yes, there are more anime-style RPGs on the Play Store than stars in the sky, but Ex Astris, unlike most of its ilk, is undoubtedly worth a go. First of all, this is a premium RPG. You'll find no microtransactions and ads after the reasonable $10 entry fee. The game also doesn't skimp on design. While the overall aesthetic is the tried-and-tested bold anime art, Ex Astris manages to evoke the soaring atmospheric spectacle that Genshin Impact has in spades.

While Ex Astris struggles to stand out in a crowded arena of anime RPGs, it's a solid addition that shouldn't disappoint. Regarding gameplay, expect a mix of turn-based and real-time battling that'll test your strategy and reactions.

There are plenty of great games to enjoy in 2024 already

There are already a considerable amount of great games to enjoy in 2024. But if you're still unsatisfied, explore some of the best games on Android across all genres.